[Tokyo Tech Press Release] Discovery of a Hidden Quantum Critical Point in Two-Dimensional Superconductors

*Immediate release:* March 22, 2024

*Headline*: Discovery of a Hidden Quantum Critical Point in Two-Dimensional

Superconductors

*Sub-headline: * Thermoelectric Effect Reveals Full Picture of Fluctuations

in Superconductivity

*Body: *(Tokyo, March 22) Weak *fluctuations in superconductivity* 1, a

precursor phenomenon to superconductivity, have been successfully detected

by a research group of Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech). This

breakthrough was achieved by measuring the *thermoelectric effect* 2 in

superconductors over a wide range of magnetic fields and over a wide range

of temperatures from much higher than the superconducting transition

temperature to very low temperatures near absolute zero. This revealed the

full picture of fluctuations in superconductivity with respect to

temperature and magnetic field, and demonstrated that the origin of the

anomalous metallic state in magnetic fields, which has been an unsolved

problem in the field of *two-dimensional superconductivity* 3 for 30 years,

is the existence of a *quantum critical point* 4 where quantum fluctuations

are at their strongest.

*● Background*

A superconductor is a material in which electrons pair up at low

temperatures, resulting in zero electrical resistance. It is used as a

material for powerful electromagnets in medical MRI and other applications.

They are also deemed crucial as tiny logic elements in quantum computers

that operate at cryogenic temperatures, and there is a need to elucidate

the properties of superconductors at cryogenic temperatures when they are

microminiaturized.

Atomically thin two-dimensional superconductors are strongly affected

by fluctuations

and thus exhibit properties that differ significantly from those of thicker

superconductors. There are two types of fluctuations: thermal (classical),

which is more pronounced at high temperatures, and quantum, which is more

important at very low temperatures, and the latter causes a variety of

interesting phenomena. For example, when a magnetic field is applied

perpendicularly to a two-dimensional superconductor at absolute zero and

increased, a transition occurs from zero resistance superconductivity to an

insulator with localized electrons. This phenomenon is called the magnetic

field-induced superconductor-insulator transition and is a typical example

of a *quantum phase transition* 4 caused by quantum fluctuations. However,

it has been known since the 1990s that for samples with relatively weak

localization effects, an anomalous metallic state appears in the

intermediate magnetic field region where the electrical resistance is

several orders of magnitude lower than the normal state. The origin of this

anomalous metallic state is thought to be a liquid-like state in which

magnetic flux lines (Fig. 1 left) that penetrate into the superconductor

move around due to quantum fluctuations. However, this prediction has not

been substantiated because most previous experiments on two-dimensional

superconductors have used electrical resistivity measurements that examine

the voltage response to current, making it difficult to distinguish between

voltage signals originating from the motion of magnetic flux lines and

those originating from the scattering of normal-conducting electrons.

A research team led by Assistant Professor Koichiro Ienaga and Professor

Satoshi Okuma of the Department of Physics, School of Science at Tokyo Tech

reported in *Physical Review Letters*

in

2020 that quantum motion of magnetic flux lines occurs in an anomalous

metallic state by using the thermoelectric effect, in which voltage is

generated with respect to heat flow (temperature gradient) rather than

current. However, to further clarify the origin of the anomalous metallic

state, it is necessary to elucidate the mechanism by which the

superconducting state is destroyed by quantum fluctuation and transitions

to the normal (insulating) state. In this study, they performed

measurements aimed at detecting the superconducting fluctuation state

(center of Fig. 1), which is a precursor state of superconductivity and is

thought to exist in the normal state.

*● Research results*

In this study, a molybdenum-germanium (Mo*x*Ge1-*x*) thin film with an

*amorphous

structure* 5, known as a two-dimensional superconductor with uniform

structure and disorder, was fabricated and used. It is 10 nanometers thick

(one nanometer is one billionth of a meter) and promises to have the

fluctuation effects characteristic of two-dimensional systems. Since

fluctuation signals cannot be detected by electrical resistivity

measurements because they are buried in the signal of normal-conducting

electron scattering, we performed thermoelectric effect measurements, which

can detect two types of fluctuations: (1) superconducting fluctuations

(fluctuations in the amplitude of superconductivity) and (2) magnetic flux

line motion (fluctuations in the phase of superconductivity). When a

temperature difference is applied in the longitudinal direction of the

sample, the superconducting fluctuations and the motion of the magnetic

flux lines generate a voltage in the transverse direction. In contrast,

normal electron motion generates voltage primarily in the longitudinal

direction. Especially in samples such as amorphous materials, where

electrons do not move easily, the voltage generated by electrons in the

transverse direction is negligible, so the fluctuation contribution alone

can be selectively detected by measuring the transverse voltage (Fig. 1,

right).

The thermoelectric effect was measured in a variety of magnetic fields and

in a variety of temperatures ranging from much higher than the

superconducting transition temperature of 2.4 K (Kelvin) to very low

temperature of 0.1 K (1/3000 of 300 K, the room temperature), which is

close to absolute zero. That reveals that superconducting fluctuations

survive not only in the liquid region of the magnetic flux (dark red region

in Fig. 2), where superconducting phase fluctuations are more pronounced,

but also over a wide temperature-magnetic field region farther outwards

that is considered to be the normal-state region, where superconductivity

is destroyed (the high-temperature and high-magnetic field region above the

upper convex solid line in Fig. 2). Notably, the crossover line between

thermal (classical) and quantum fluctuations was successfully detected for

the first time (thick solid line in Fig. 2). The value of the magnetic

field when the crossover line reaches absolute zero likely corresponds to

the quantum critical point where quantum fluctuations are strongest, and

that point (white circle in Fig. 2) is clearly located inside the magnetic

field range where an anomalous metallic state was observed in the

electrical resistance. It was not possible to detect the existence of this

quantum critical point from electrical resistivity measurements until now.

This result reveals that the anomalous metallic state in a magnetic field

at absolute zero in two-dimensional superconductors, which has remained

unresolved for 30 years, originates from the existence of the quantum

critical point. In other words, the anomalous metallic state is a

broadened quantum

critical ground state for the superconductor-insulator transition.

*● Social impact*

The thermoelectric effect measurements obtained for amorphous conventional

superconductors can be regarded as standard data for the thermoelectric

effect on superconductors, since they capture purely the effect of

fluctuations in superconductivity without the contribution of normal-state

electrons. The thermoelectric effect is important in terms of its

application to electric cooling systems, etc., and there is a need to

develop materials that exhibit a large thermoelectric effect at low

temperatures to extend the limit of cooling temperatures. Anomalously large

thermoelectric effects have been reported at low temperatures in certain

superconductors, and comparison with the present data may provide a clue to

their origin.

*● Future development*

Of academic interest that will be developed in this study is demonstrating the

theoretical prediction that in two-dimensional superconductors with

stronger localization effects than the present sample, the magnetic flux

lines will be in a *quantum condensed state*6. Moving forward, we plan to

deploy experiments using the methods of this study with the aim of

detecting them.

The results of this study were published online in *Nature Communications*

on March 16th, 2024.

*[Terms]*

(1) *Fluctuations in superconductivity: *The strength of

superconductivity is not uniform and fluctuates in time and space. It is

normal for thermal fluctuations to occur, but near absolute zero, quantum

fluctuations occur based on the quantum mechanical uncertainty principle.

(2) *Thermoelectric effect: *An effect of exchanging thermal and

electrical energy. A voltage is generated when a temperature difference is

applied, while a temperature difference is produced when a voltage is

applied. The former is being studied for application as a power generation

device and the latter as a cooling device. In this study, it is used as a

method to detect fluctuations in superconductivity.

(3) *Two-dimensional superconductivity:* A very thin superconductor.

When the thickness becomes thinner than the distance between the pairs of

electrons responsible for superconductivity, the effect of fluctuations in

superconductivity becomes stronger, and the properties of the

superconductors are very different from those of thicker superconductors.

(4) *Quantum critical point, quantum phase transition: *A phase

transition that occurs at absolute zero when a parameter such as a magnetic

field is changed is called a quantum phase transition, and is distinguished

from a phase transition caused by a temperature change. The quantum

critical point is the phase transition point where a quantum phase

transition occurs and where quantum fluctuations are strongest.

(5) *Amorphous structure: *A structure of material in which

atoms are arranged in an irregular manner and which has no crystalline

structure.

(6) *Quantum condensed state: *A state in which a large number

of particles fall into the lowest energy state and behave as a singular

macroscopic wave. In the superconducting state, many pairs of electrons are

condensed. Liquid helium also condenses when cooled to 2.17 K, producing a

superfluidity with zero viscosity.

*Reference*

Authors:

Koichiro Ienaga*, Yutaka Tamoto, Masahiro Yoda, Yuki Yoshimura, Takahiro

Ishigami, and Satoshi Okuma

Title:

Broadened quantum critical ground state in a disordered superconducting

thin film

Journal:

*Nature Communications*

DOI:

10.1038/s41467-024-46628-7

Affiliations:

Department of Physics, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan

Figure 1 : https://tokyotech.box.com/s/yc4wball1krq1e3oot6qm06gjmxac3q5

Figure 1. title: *Two Types of Fluctuaitions in Superconductors and their

Detection by Thermoelectric Effect Measurement*

Figure 1. caption: (Left) In a magnetic field of moderate magnitude,

magnetic flux lines penetrate in the form of defects accompanied by

vortices of superconducting currents. (Center) Conceptual diagram of the

“superconducting fluctuation” state, a precursor to superconductivity.

Time-varying, spatially non-uniform, bubble-like superconducting regions

are formed. (Right) Schematic diagram of thermoelectric effect measurement.

Magnetic flux line motion and superconducting fluctuations generate a

voltage perpendicular to the heat flow (temperature gradient).

Figure 2: https://tokyotech.box.com/s/squ4huth7s0uw7x6bolwr1p6jlxhce27

Figure 2. title: *Color map of a thermoelectric signal that captures the

fluctuations in superconductivity *

Figure 2. caption: The full picture of fluctuations in superconductivity

has been revealed over a wide magnetic field range and over a wide

temperature range, from much higher than the superconducting transition

temperature to very low temperature of 0.1 K. The existence of a crossover

line between thermal (classical) and quantum fluctuations is demonstrated

for the first time, and the quantum critical point where this line reaches

absolute zero is found to exist inside the anomalous metallic region.

*Contact: *Emiko Kawaguchi, Public Relations Department, Tokyo Institute

