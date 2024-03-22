Academy eNews: March 2024

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 22 Marzo 2024

March 2024

Independently administered by The New York Academy of Sciences and in partnership with Tata Group, this prize addresses critical national challenges in India, focusing on three categories—Food Security, Sustainability, and Healthcare—to generate improved life quality outcomes across India and beyond.

The Tata Transformation Prize recognizes one winner from India in each of the three categories, with INR 2 crores (approximately US$240,000) and a lifetime membership to The New York Academy of Sciences.

Applications close on April 17, 2024.

Join the Tata Transformation Prize team on Thursday, March 28, at 6:00 PM IST for a public webinar where you can learn more about the Prize and its inaugural winners, receive guidance for completing your application, and have an opportunity to get any questions answered. Register here. (https://nyas.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_w1UUtSSFQyewmsRFxLWpCA?mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

You may have noticed the Academy website has a fresh new look! We’re thrilled to share we have launched our new and improved website at nyas.org (https://www.nyas.org/?mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID), where we blend over 200 years of rich history with a modernized design and improved navigation.

Dive into our extensive range of programs and content with a seamless new user experience, designed with you in mind.

March 26, 2024

Abstract submissions due

Vaccines for Respiratory Diseases (https://events.nyas.org/event/7fd3e7d5-8fc8-4e7a-92e0-3f7d29b4fbae?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=vaccines&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

March 29, 2024

Early bird pricing ends

Vaccines for Respiratory Diseases (https://events.nyas.org/event/7fd3e7d5-8fc8-4e7a-92e0-3f7d29b4fbae?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=vaccines&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

April 2, 2024

Abstract submissions due

The Chemical Biology Discussion Group End-of-Year Symposium (https://bit.nyas.org/3StxM2f?mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

April 2, 2024

Abstract submissions due

Chemical Biology of Protein Homeostasis: From Fundamentals to Translational Breakthroughs (https://bit.nyas.org/492Ud3B?mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

April 17, 2024

Applications close

Tata Transformation Prize (https://www.nyas.org/shaping-science/awards/tata-transformation-prize/?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Tata&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

March 25, 2024​

March 26, 2024​

Science Unusual

Japan’s Earthquake Preparedness Culture: How Science Helps Minimize Disaster (https://events.nyas.org/event/earthquakescience/summary?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=scienceunusual2324&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

March 27, 2024​

Authors at the Academy

Innovations in AI and Higher Education, with Reid Hoffman and Nicholas B. Dirks (https://events.nyas.org/event/eab0e3c7-591f-4bcd-a568-cba3cc9c1ac9/summary?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=aied&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

April 5, 2024​

Authors at the Academy

Erika Nesvold: Off-Earth: Ethical Questions and Quandaries for Living in Outer Space (https://events.nyas.org/event/offearth/summary?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=offearth&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

April 9, 2024​

Pathways to Success: Effective Mentorship in STEM (https://www.nyas.org/shaping-science/events/pathways-to-success-effective-mentorship-in-stem/?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=stemsuccess&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

April 16, 2024​

Authors at the Academy

Venki Ramakrishnan: Why We Die: The New Science of Aging and the Quest for Immortality (https://events.nyas.org/event/adbb9796-04e4-4f47-ab0a-c8bcf192715c/summary?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=whywedie&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

April 17, 2024

Cancer Metabolism and Signaling in the Tumor Microenvironment (https://events.nyas.org/event/44e2c34f-b601-4f6d-a430-147e221a9c90/summary?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=cancermetabolism&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

April 18 & 25, 2024 ​

Leadership in STEM Series (https://events.nyas.org/event/29690b84-f61c-47db-bdc9-c58c956bfab7/summary?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=stemstories&mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

April 19, 2024

May 1-2, 2024

The New Wave of AI in Healthcare 2024 (https://bit.nyas.org/427ber0?mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

May 2, 2024

Unlocking the Mysteries of Cells with AI: A Fireside Conversation with Priscilla Chan (https://events.nyas.org/event/CZI/summary?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=czi_2024&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

May 20, 2024

Cancer and Aging – The Inflammaging Connection (https://bit.nyas.org/3HvUpNd?mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

May 21-23, 2024

Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy 2024 (https://events.nyas.org/event/89c9111c-0f44-4e8e-979c-e54f4fecfb41/summary?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=cancerio24&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

May 29-30, 2024

Vaccines for Respiratory Diseases (https://events.nyas.org/event/7fd3e7d5-8fc8-4e7a-92e0-3f7d29b4fbae?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=vaccines&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

June 6, 2024

The Chemical Biology Discussion Group End-of-Year Symposium (https://bit.nyas.org/3StxM2f?mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

June 17, 2024

Chemical Biology of Protein Homeostasis: From Fundamentals to Translational Breakthroughs (https://bit.nyas.org/492Ud3B?mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

June 20, 2024

Ross Prize Symposium 2024 (https://events.nyas.org/event/rossprize/summary?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=rossprize_2024&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

July 16, 2024

Authors at the Academy

Claudia de Rham: The Beauty of Falling: A Life in Pursuit of Gravity (https://events.nyas.org/event/d4f3bfad-f223-436e-a819-89ca27b250da/summary?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=gravity&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

July 18, 2024

Authors at the Academy

Have you missed a recent live event? Register now to watch events on-demand. After registering, you can access the full event or key sessions of interest.

Tata Series on AI & Society: A Fireside Chat with Yann LeCun (https://events.nyas.org/event/firesidechat/summary?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=firesidechat&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

Available on-demand until June 20, 2024

This fireside chat featured one of the world’s top leaders in the field of AI: pre-eminent, Turing-Award-winning computer scientist Dr. Yann LeCun. Dr. LeCun is considered one of the most influential experts in the fields of machine learning, computer vision, mobile robotics, and computational neuroscience.

Sparking Innovation: UK Scientists Changing Our World (https://events.nyas.org/event/2e4938fd-4226-4eaa-9bc4-d3efa974bf15/summary?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=baysuk2024&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

Available on-demand until February 28, 2025

This series of short, interactive lectures in London featured the Laureates and Finalists of the 2024 Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists in the United Kingdom.

Pioneering Novel Drug Delivery Systems: The Dr. Paul Janssen Award Symposium (https://events.nyas.org/event/b7af297e-24a8-40f6-88a6-e01059f8574d/summary?utm_source=&utm_medium=&utm_campaign=dpja&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

Available on-demand until May 9, 2024

This half-day virtual symposium celebrated the 2023 Honoree, Dr. Robert Langer, and his pioneering work.

Transition to Research Independence: Funding and Grantsmanship (https://events.nyas.org/event/a39268f8-74c5-46b5-a81a-d6838e7f79b7/summary?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=funding&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

Available on-demand until May 13, 2024

Learn from Dr. Jaime Rubin, Vice Chair for Investigator Development at Columbia University, as she addresses relevant topics and skills required for successful funding and grantsmanship.

Available on-demand until June 8, 2024

Throughout the arc of history, humans have been fascinated with death, as well as mystical or peak experiences and other non-ordinary states of awareness. View this special event exploring consciousness on-demand.

International Science Reserve: Science Unusual (https://campaign.nyas.org/isrrecordings?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=scienceunusual2324&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

Science during a crisis should not be “science as usual.” The International Science Reserve (https://isr.nyas.org/?mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID) ‘s Science Unusual webinar series is free and open to the public. It features wide-ranging discussions around varied global crises and the role of scientific research and policy in preparation and response. All past webinars from this series are available to view on-demand.

The Future of Science (https://www.nyas.org/news-articles/academy-news/the-new-york-academy-of-sciences-hosts-open-house-to-inaugurate-its-new-headquarters/?mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

This panel discussion was hosted LIVE and in-person at the Academy’s new headquarters. Hear from Academy President & CEO, Nicholas Dirks, and panelists Darío Gil, PhD, Senior Vice President and Director of Research at IBM; Aida Habtezion, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Worldwide Medical & Safety at Pfizer; Subra Suresh, PhD, former Director of the National Science Foundation and former President of Carnegie Mellon.

Fiscal Year 2023 Annual Report (https://www.nyas.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/annual_report_2023-1.pdf?mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

Discover the most impactful accomplishments at the Academy over the last fiscal year in our latest annual report – a snapshot created for our members, supporters, and the global scientific community.

A History of the Academy’s Digital Presence (https://www.nyas.org/ideas-insights/blog/a-history-of-the-academys-digital-presence/?mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

Take a trip down memory lane and see the evolution of the Academy’s website dating back to 1996.

Academy President Brings AI Expertise to Saudi Arabia Conference (https://www.nyas.org/ideas-insights/blog/academy-president-brings-ai-expertise-to-saudi-arabia-conference/?mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

In his talk, Nicholas Dirks focused on large language models, such as ChatGPT, and the importance of context and culture when developing these technologies.

The COVID-19 Pandemic at Year Four: The Imperative for Global Health Solidarity (https://www.nyas.org/ideas-insights/blog/the-covid-19-pandemic-at-year-four-the-imperative-for-global-health-solidarity/?mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

This month marks a solemn milestone: the fourth anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic declaration by the World Health Organization.

Blavatnik Awards in the United Kingdom Celebrates the 2024 Laureates and Finalists (http://blavatnikawards.org/news/items/blavatnik-awards-united-kingdom-celebrates-2024-laureates-and-finalists/?mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

Last month, the Academy and the Blavatnik Family Foundation honored nine outstanding scientists in the fields of Physical Sciences & Engineering, Chemical Sciences, and Life Sciences at the seventh annual ceremony of the Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists in the UK held at the historic Banqueting House in Whitehall, London.

A New Partnership Aims to Strengthen US-China STEM Collaborations (https://www.nyas.org/ideas-insights/blog/a-new-partnership-aims-to-strengthen-us-china-stem-collaborations/?mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

The New York Academy of Sciences and the Shanghai Association for Science and Technology are teaming up to advance science and innovation on a global scale.

Janssen Award Symposium Spotlights Robert Langer, Biomaterials Pioneer and Beloved Mentor (https://www.nyas.org/ideas-insights/blog/janssen-award-symposium-spotlights-robert-langer-biomaterials-pioneer-and-beloved-mentor/?mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

Thousands of attendees around the world gathered online for the Paul Janssen Award Symposium in honor of Robert S. Langer, ScD, a renowned chemical engineer and entrepreneur best known for his pioneering work in drug delivery systems and tissue engineering.

Q&A with Academy Board Member Grace Wang (https://www.nyas.org/ideas-insights/blog/qa-with-academy-board-member-grace-wang/?mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

Grace Wang is the President of Worcester Polytechnic Institute and also a member of the Board of Governors for The New York Academy of Sciences. With an extensive background in STEM, she brings a valuable perspective to the Board, helping to guide the Academy in its decision-making.

Staff Spotlight: Brooke Grindlinger, PhD (https://www.nyas.org/ideas-insights/blog/brooke-grindlinger-phd/?mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

This series provides an opportunity to get up close and personal with the people who power The New York Academy of Sciences. Dr. Brooke Grindlinger is a microbiologist and Chief Scientific Officer at the Academy.

Dive into the latest podcast episodes (https://www.nyas.org/ideas-insights/podcasts/?mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID) featuring Academy leaders.

New Books Network

City of Intellect: The Uses and Abuses of the University (https://newbooksnetwork.com/city-of-intellect?mc_cid=8b6cb1084b&mc_eid=UNIQID)

Featuring Nicholas B. Dirks, President and Chief Executive Officer at The New York Academy of Sciences

Sylvia & Me

Featuring Brooke Grindlinger, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at The New York Academy of Sciences

Women in STEM Podcast

Featuring Brooke Grindlinger, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at The New York Academy of Sciences

