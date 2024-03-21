Statement Zipse Annual Conference 2024

(AGENPARL) – gio 21 marzo 2024 Corporate Communications
Media Information
21 March 2024
– Check against delivery –
Statement
Oliver Zipse
Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG
Annual Conference for the Business Year 2023
Munich, 21 March 2024, 09.00 a.m.
Statement Part I – Vision Neue Klasse X
Ladies and Gentlemen,
In 1999 — 25 years ago — BMW presented the first X5, and with it
established the sporty SAV segment. Since then, the X Family has
been a pillar of the BMW brand, with around 12 million X vehicles
sold worldwide. Today, the X family covers all customer wishes in
this segment — from the premium compact class with the X1 to the
luxury class with the X7 and XM.
Now, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X looks ahead to the future of
BMW and a totally new generation of BMW X models. This future
doesn’t start on some far-off date – it begins next year, when we turn
vision into a reality that our customers can experience for
themselves.
Last year, we presented the BMW Vision Neue Klasse at the IAA
Mobility, an outlook of what a sporty sedan from the NEUE KLASSE
could look like. Because we aren’t just ramping-up e-mobility in
niche models – but in our most successful, highest-volume
segments.
Company
Bayerische
Motoren Werke
Aktiengesellschaft
Postal address
BMW AG
80788 Munich
Telephone
+49 89-382-24118
Internet
http://www.bmwgroup.com
From 2025 on, we expect demand for all-electric vehicles to increase
significantly. That is precisely when we will be releasing the NEUE
KLASSE onto the market. The NEUE KLASSE represents a start into
a completely new model generation. It is redefining the BMW brand.
With the NEUE KLASSE, we are taking BMW into the future:
in design, technology and the philosophy of the brand.
Corporate Communications
Subject
Media Information
21 March 2024
Statement Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG,
Annual Conference 2024
For the first time, we are showcasing the systematic implementation
of the automotive industry’s three major areas of future mobility
combined. This means: electric, fully digital, and with a clear focus on
sustainability. We have significantly improved each of these aspects.
Take the sixth generation of our battery cells, which we will use for
the first time in the NEUE KLASSE: Quantum leaps in energy density
will provide our customers 30 per cent more range and 30 per cent
faster charging. The potential of digitalization can also be
experienced in the NEUE KLASSE in totally new ways. This is made
possible by four completely new electronic control units. Each one
comes with computing power that is up to ten times faster than
current systems.
Our completely redesigned iDrive redefines the interface between
humans and machines. At the same time, we are also making
impressive advances in the field of sustainability.
We are turning all the dials. In this way, we can significantly reduce
our products’ carbon footprint and move even closer to circular use of
raw materials. We are sticking to this path – also because our
customers expect it from us.
And the most important thing is: These developments do not just
benefit the NEUE KLASSE, they benefit all future BMW models.
Ladies and Gentlemen,
All of this shows that: With the NEUE KLASSE, we aren’t just opening
the next chapter in the history of mobility – we are writing a whole
new book: More Sheer Driving Pleasure. More digital experiences.
More sustainability.
In other words: More BMW than ever before.
Corporate Communications
Subject
Media Information
21 March 2024
Statement Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG,
Annual Conference 2024
Statement Part II – corporate messages
Ladies and Gentlemen,
You certainly couldn’t ask for more BMW or more future! With the
NEUE KLASSE, we are rethinking individual mobility from the ground
up. And what is more consistent than to apply this new approach to
everything that defines the core of the BMW brand?
First of all, that refers to the BMW X philosophy embodied by the
BMW Vision Neue Klasse X. But sportiness is also at the heart of
every BMW. And it is this characteristic that the BMW Vision Neue
Klasse completely reimagines in a sporty sedan.
Today, you can see both Vision Vehicles together on one stage for
the first time. On the one hand, it shows how consistent the NEUE
KLASSE is – in terms of design, technology and the relevant
parameters for sustainability. On the other, it demonstrates how
broad the NEUE KLASSE is. Here, you can see the two bookends of
what we can imagine. But there is still plenty of room for other
models and innovations in-between.
I can promise you today that: We will be taking both of these Vision
Vehicles from the stage to the roads in a very similar form very soon.
At least six different NEUE KLASSE models will be released in the
first 24 months following the start of production. I call this an
unprecedented and highly ambitious timeline. But if anyone can do it,
then it’s us at BMW.
The NEUE KLASSE will significantly accelerate our ramp-up of emobility once again. But BEVs – along with our models in the upper
premium and luxury segment – are already our biggest growth
drivers. Last year, we sold more than 375,000 all-electric vehicles.
This year, once again, our fully-electric vehicles should see
significant double-digit growth.
Corporate Communications
Subject
Media Information
21 March 2024
Statement Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG,
Annual Conference 2024
We will soon have sold more than one million BEVs worldwide.
Including plug-in hybrids, we already passed the milestone of two
million electrified vehicles. Plug-in hybrids are especially popular with
our European customers. That is one of the reasons why it only took
us just over two years to double our overall xEV deliveries from one
to two million.
For the BMW Group overall, we are anticipating a slight increase in
sales in 2024. The foundation for this is our wide range of drive
technologies, all of which we are systematically further developing.
In this way, we can ensure we always offer the right products and
services at the right time.
This also substantially reduces our carbon footprint. At the end of
2023, we outperformed the CO2 limit set for us by the European
Union by more than 20 percent. This shows that our strategy not
only reflects customer requirements, but also ensures effective CO2
reduction. Climate protection cannot be achieved successfully if it
does not take customer needs into account. It just doesn’t work. That
is why we believe a comprehensive review of CO2 fleet legislation in
the EU is essential. Regulatory frameworks that ignore customer
needs and market realities cannot be successful.
Especially, if they are unable to create the necessary conditions for
alternative technologies. Then, they only provide objectives but
exclude possible solutions. By the end of this year, we will have more
than 15 fully-electric models in our line-up – from MINI, BMW and
Rolls-Royce as well as BMW Motorrad.
No matter if on two wheels or on four wheels – we always offer the
best of everything. As promised, we offer at least one all-electric
model for every brand as well as in every one of our core segments.
This dynamism is reflected in our share of the global BEV market: At
4.1 percent, it is already significantly higher than our share of the
total global market, which is at 3.3 percent.
Corporate Communications
Subject
Media Information
21 March 2024
Statement Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG,
Annual Conference 2024
We still expect half our deliveries to be all-electric before 2030.
However, growth in BEVs worldwide is not linear. That was always
clear to us. Development is volatile and market-specific, due to
several factors. We remain as flexible as possible – that has been our
strategy for years and we have reflected that efficiently in our
architectures. We continue to prudently steer our BEV ramp-up in
line with differentiated demand in global regions. And we have been
successful.
For us, it is important to always maintain a realistic view of the
development of e-mobility. BEV growth does not benefit from a
purely ideological approach, but from long-term planning and
consistent implementation of goals. That is why we are creating the
best-possible conditions for this in our production network and
supply chain – on a global scale.
The first production vehicles of the NEUE KLASSE will start rolling off
the line at our new Plant Debrecen in the second half of 2025. That
is where the first SAV model on our new fully-electric architecture will
be launched. The sporty sedan, on the other hand, will ramp up from
2026 at our Plant Munich, which we are currently gearing up for the
start of production.
Every second BMW produced at Plant Munich is already fully electric
today. From late 2027 onwards, our more than 100-year-old main
plant will exclusively build electric vehicles. We will also be
manufacturing the NEUE KLASSE at our plants in San Luis Potosí,
Mexico, and Shenyang, China. This perfectly demonstrates: Whether
at a greenfield site or a traditional location, whether in Europe, Asia
or the Americas – we are mastering the complexity and leading all
our production sites into the future.
As you know, to master e-mobility you need powerful batteries.
We have made it our mission to understand every aspect of battery
cells – from cell composition and cell format, all the way to industrial
manufacturing.
Corporate Communications
Subject
Media Information
21 March 2024
Statement Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG,
Annual Conference 2024
We are able to recreate the entire process at our Battery Cell
Competence Centre in Munich and the Cell Manufacturing
Competence Centre in Parsdorf in Bavaria.
We are also applying our local for local principle to cell production for
our batteries. Facilities will be located in direct proximity to our
vehicle plants. This has led us to build our own production facilities
for Gen5, as we are now doing in Thailand, and for the sixth
generation of BMW high-voltage batteries in Hungary, the US,
Mexico and China. This ensures short transport distances and
secures our supply against unforeseen events around the globe.
From 2026, Gen6 batteries for our plants in Bavaria will come from
our new location in Irlbach-Straßkirchen. Establishing an industrial
site like this is no longer a straightforward process – especially in
Germany. We sought frank and open discussion with residents in the
early stages and explained the sustainable design and advantages
of our location in Lower Bavaria to them.
This is how we build trust. We are very pleased that residents voted
strongly in support of our new site. We see this as confirmation of our
efforts. The future of e-mobility also entails integrating vehicles into
the power grid: With the NEUE KLASSE, we are introducing bidirectional charging, which we have already tested extensively. Our
customers can feed electrical energy stored in the vehicle back into
their own house, electrical devices like your e-bike or the public
power grid: This lowers electricity costs and helps stabilise networks.
As you can see: With the NEUE KLASSE, we are taking mobility to a
new level and, at the same time, becoming an entirely new company.
All BMW models will benefit from the innovations of the NEUE
KLASSE.
That means: In the near future, you will recognise the NEUE KLASSE
in every BMW.
Corporate Communications
Subject
Media Information
21 March 2024
Statement Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG,
Annual Conference 2024
Our BMW Motorrad brand is well on its way to emission-free mobility
in urban spaces. I like to ride a motorbike myself, whenever I have
the time. So, I am delighted that we are launching many new models
this year. Three of them stand out particularly:
Here, you can see the new CE02.
It is the second fully-electric model after the CE04, standing next to
it, which is the undisputed market leader in its segment. There is
something special about the new CE02 that makes it particularly
appealing to young people: In Germany and other countries, you only
have to be 15 to ride it.
The M 1000 XR is already the second M motorcycle model.
There are also a lot of fans eagerly awaiting the R 1300 GS
Adventure. A comprehensive offering on two wheels: Whatever
customers are looking for, they will find it at BMW Motorrad.
Just like BMW Motorrad, our MINI brand has a passionate fan
community around the globe. With our NEW MINI Famliy we are
taking the brand into a new dimension. Just as the NEUE KLASSE is
doing for the BMW brand.
Now, MINI is gearing up for a world premiere: the Aceman.
This will be the third member of the NEW MINI Family and the first
MINI we are offering exclusively as an all-electric vehicle. Even if it’s
still camouflaged — I can promise you: It is unmistakeably a MINI –
inside and out: signature design, go-kart feeling and digitally in tune
with the times. And all this combined with a minimal ecological
footprint. That describes not only the Aceman, but the entire NEW
MINI family.
The Aceman fills the gap between the Cooper and the Countryman,
which has grown significantly bigger. The all-new Countryman has
been well received – whether with a combustion engine or all-
Corporate Communications
Subject
Media Information
21 March 2024
Statement Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG,
Annual Conference 2024
electric. And the all-new Cooper, which will be available starting in
May, is already sold out for the next four months.
Our NEW MINI family will be built at our Spotlight joint venture in
China; in Oxford, UK, and, for the first time, in Germany, at Plant
Leipzig. In the second half of the year, we will launch the all-new
MINI Convertible which many fans are eagerly waiting for.
Together with the 5-door MINI Cooper, our NEW MINI family will then
be complete. And now let’s jump from one end of our portfolio to the
other. From the MINI typical Go-Kart-Feeling to our ultra-luxury
marque.
Spectre* is the first battery-electric Rolls-Royce model to hit the
showrooms. With its all-electric drive train we are bringing the driving
experience at Rolls-Royce to a whole new level: that feels effortless
just like a magic carpet ride.
We have never had so many pre-orders for a Rolls-Royce model.
This shows that our exclusive customers acknowledge how perfectly
Rolls-Royce and electrification fit together. Rolls-Royce is an
unparalleled success story. Our luxury brand, with its unique product
portfolio, has never been as strong and as differentiated as it is
today. And let’s not forget the significant contribution margin it earns
for the company.
And, now, Ladies and Gentlemen, as promised:
the new BMW 5 Series Touring!
BMW is where Touring meets e-drive: No one else in this segment
has a vehicle like this on offer. The i5* Touring will be available from
May. It delivers an electric range of over 500 kilometres and is
especially popular in Europe.
The 5 Series Sedan and the i5 will also be available exclusively in
China with a longer wheelbase. Both will be built at BMW Brilliance
Plant Dadong.
Corporate Communications
Subject
Media Information
21 March 2024
Statement Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG,
Annual Conference 2024
Our high-performance brand BMW M also offers a technological
spectrum: With the i4 M50*, the i5 M60* and the i7 M70* we have
three all-electric models on offer. And by the way, the all-electric i4
M50 is yet again our best-selling M model.
This year, fans can especially look forward to the new edition of the
M5 – first, as a sedan, and later, also as a Touring. Both M variants
come with an impressive partially electrified drive train. With the
BMW M hybrid system, they are able to drive more than 70
kilometres on electric power alone.
Our plug-in hybrids remain an important element of our drivetrain
portfolio. Why? Because they provide a boost to e-mobility that
should not be underestimated. Many customers discover and come
to appreciate the advantages of electric driving in this way.
The 5 Series and the 5 Series Touring are concrete examples of how
BMW is implementing a variety of drivetrains to meet very diverse
customer needs.
All of this is based on our flexible architecture, which enables us to
cover the entire spectrum: from powerful BEVs to smart plug-inhybrids to highly efficient combustion engines and high-performance
M models.
The success of this approach has been reflected in our key figures for
several years — in sales and profit margins. With our broad
technological approach we are already thinking one step ahead: We
have been testing the BMW iX5 Hydrogen* in selected countries
under everyday conditions since last year.
Our pilot fleet’s world tour has raised awareness of the role hydrogen
can play in the energy transition – not just for mobility, but industrywide. Our vehicles performed well under various climate and traffic
Corporate Communications
Subject
Media Information
21 March 2024
Statement Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG,
Annual Conference 2024
conditions, and the public response has been overwhelmingly
positive.
This was no surprise to us, since hydrogen fuel cell drivetrains
combine the best of both worlds: the advantages of an emission-free
e-drive with the fast refuelling people are used to. That’s why we see
hydrogen as an additional alternative drive technology that could
make a lot of sense in the mid to long term.
For us, our aspiration to be strong tomorrow means being already
strong today.
This is especially true of the new edition of our best-selling X model,
the BMW X3, which will be released later this year. The new X3 will
be available with a choice of highly efficient combustion engines or
as a plug-in hybrid.
At the same time, we are preparing for the next major leap: The
NEUE KLASSE is built on a separate new architecture – already
tailored today to the electric vehicles of tomorrow. This enables us to
make the best possible use of economies of scale as demand for
electric models grows.
Vehicle architectures are important, but they are not the decisive
lever – that would be our technology clusters. They enable
innovations and technological advances to be scaled efficiently
across all architectures. Behind this is a modular principle that allows
us to roll out technologies to different vehicle concepts and
segments.
This ensures that the innovations of the NEUE KLASSE will benefit
the entire BMW model line-up in the coming years.
We don’t divide our products into “old” and “new”, but always offer
our customers the latest technology – regardless of the vehicle’s
powertrain.
Corporate Communications
Subject
Media Information
21 March 2024
Statement Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG,
Annual Conference 2024
We are using the NEUE KLASSE as our innovation and technology
booster for the entire portfolio and for all major future mobility topics
that we implement in our vehicles, including design.
The NEUE KLASSE is our impulse, initiator and enabler to roll out
new technologies over the next few years. As you can see: We will
continue to serve all markets according to their needs, providing top
products in all segments. The full range of four drive technologies,
regardless of which architecture they are built on, is just one aspect
here.
The BMW Group is a tech company. The ability to manage this
complexity, to orchestrate, scale and further develop technologies is
one of the BMW Group’s greatest strengths and a unique selling
point. With this in mind, we offer our customers the best, coherent
overall package. That is our aspiration and our goal. It might even be
the most important secret ingredient in our company’s success.
We already showcase our innovative strength in automated driving
with models like the BMW 5 Series and BMW 7 Series. The new
BMW 5 Series is the first car in Germany approved for partially
automated driving at up to 130 km/h on motorways. A completely
new feature is the Active Lane Change Assistant with eye
confirmation. The driver simply glances briefly in the exterior mirror
and the car changes lanes.
Starting in March 2024, our customers will be able to experience
Level 3 highly automated driving in the BMW 7 Series. This means
you can let go of the wheel and temporarily turn your attention to
something else.
Your 7 Series takes care of speed and distance control all
by itself, as well as lane tracking.
The steps to automated driving is one of the three main stories on
the online version of the “BMW Group Report 2023”. I invite you to
Corporate Communications
Subject
Media Information
21 March 2024
Statement Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG,
Annual Conference 2024
click through our online report. Our award-winning online Report will
once again provide you with a compact overview of everything we
are working on. You can experience what moves us and you try out
our interactive KPI calculator. Just like the title says:
Driving the NEXT ERA.
Our spectacular Vision Vehicles show the direction in which we are
taking mobility, in line with the major topics of the future. The most
important aspect for our customers is: What does it feel like on the
road?
In the Board of Management, we already got to drive a pre-series
model of the NEUE KLASSE. We all agree that: It is Sheer Driving
Pleasure at a whole new level. This is something only we can do! It is
typically BMW.
A lot of people talk about transformation. That is when one thing
replaces another. But, in our industry, it is more a case of things
happening at the same time: Parallel approaches that still
unmistakably move us forwards. That is why the BMW Group is
committed to continuous and simultaneous progress – through bold
leaps in innovation and responsible action.
And that brings us full circle:
Strong today – and strong tomorrow.
Thank you!
BMW XM: Fuel consumption weighted combined in l/100 km: – (NEDC) / 1.9-1.5 (WLTP); CO2 emissions weighted
combined in g/km: – (NEDC) / 43-35 (WLTP); Electricity consumption weighted combined in kWh/100 km: – (NEDC) /
33.6-32.5 (WLTP); Electric range (WLTP) in km: 76-83.
Corporate Communications
Subject
Media Information
21 March 2024
Statement Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG,
Annual Conference 2024
Rolls-Royce Spectre: WLTP Power consumption: 2.6-2.8 mi/kWh, 23.6-22.2 kWh/100km. Electric range 311-329 mi
/ 500-530 km. NEDC: -. CO2 emissions 0 g/km
BMW i5 eDrive40 Touring: Electric consumption, combined WLTP in kWh/100 km: 19.3-16.5; Electric range, WLTP in
km: 483-560
BMW i5 eDrive40 Sedan: Combined power consumption in kWh/100 km: – (NEDC) / 16.3 (WLTP); Electric range
(WLTP) in km: 571
BMW i4 M50: Electricity consumption in kWh/100 km: – (NEDC) / 22.5-18.0 (WLTP); Electric range (WLTP) in km:
415-520
BMW i5 M60 xDrive: Combined power consumption in kWh/100 km: – (NEDC) / 20.5-18.2 (WLTP); Electric range
(WLTP) in km: 457-516
BMW i7 M70 xDrive Sedan: Electricity consumption in kWh/100 km: – (NEDC) / 23.7-20.8 (WLTP); Electric range
(WLTP) in km: 490-559
(AGENPARL) – gio 21 marzo 2024 Corporate Communications