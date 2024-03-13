Public Schedule – March 13, 2024

(AGENPARL) – mer 13 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Office of the Spokesperson

****THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE**** **

*SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN* **

*11:15 a.m. *Secretary Blinken meets with European Union High Representative Josep Borrell at the Department of State.

*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)* **

*1:00 p.m. *Secretary Blinken participates in a virtual ministerial on humanitarian assistance for Gaza, from the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE) *

*DEPUTY SECRETARY KURT M. CAMPBELL*

*10:30 a.m.* Deputy Secretary Campbell speaks at the SAFE Summit in Washington, D.C.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)*

*4:30 p.m.* Deputy Secretary Campbell meets with Liechtensteiner Foreign Minister Dominique Hasler at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)* **

*DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES RICHARD R. VERMA*

*9:00 a.m.* Deputy Secretary Verma delivers remarks at the U.S.-Ecuador High Level Dialogue at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND*

Under Secretary Nuland is on travel to Italy [ https://www.state.gov/under-secretary-nulands-travel-to-italy/ ] from March 13-15, 2024.

*UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA*

*1:00 p.m.* Under Secretary Zeya attends the U.S.-Ecuador High Level Dialogue at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*2:00 p.m*. Under Secretary Zeya meets with Ukrainian Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)* **

*ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS JAMES O’BRIEN* **

*9:15 a.m. *Assistant Secretary O’Brien meets with Head of the International Security Division at the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Gabriel Lüchinger at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*10:00 a.m.* Assistant Secretary O’Brien meets with Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*3:00 p.m.* Assistant Secretary O’Brien meets with Democratic Unionist Party President Jeffrey Donaldson at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*BRIEFING SCHEDULE* **

No Department Press Briefing.

