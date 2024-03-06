Listening to local voices 🗣️

(AGENPARL) – mar 05 marzo 2024 Discover why all knowledge matters in the pursuit of effective and inclusive disaster risk reduction strategies.

The world is in transition. What trends are emerging in 2023? Join our Currents 2023 event on 11 January and read the perspectives by our experts on topics to follow next year.

Assessing finance for nature-based solutions (http://www.sei.org/publications/assessing-finance-nature-based-solutions?mc_cid=2f363afb43&mc_eid=UNIQID)

SEI researchers assessed the scale of funding for nature-based solutions to climate change aimed at developing countries.

Promises, pitfalls of nature-based solutions (http://www.sei.org/featured/nbs-briefs?mc_cid=2f363afb43&mc_eid=UNIQID)

To bring about change for our seas and coasts, there is need to integrate action on climate, biodiversity and development.

Connecting Brazilian soy and deforestation (http://www.sei.org/featured/connecting-exports-of-brazilian-soy-to-deforestation?mc_cid=2f363afb43&mc_eid=UNIQID)

The Amazon and Cerrado continue to be cleared despite zero-deforestation pledges by soy traders, new Trase data reveal.

Losing out in Swedish low-carbon transition? (http://www.sei.org/publications/risk-of-losing-out-from-low-carbon-transition?mc_cid=2f363afb43&mc_eid=UNIQID)

A new study shows that around 40% of Swedes risk being more negatively affected as the country becomes more fossil-free.

Join us to shift global policy and practice towards sustainability! We are currently recruiting for research, communications and PhD positions at SEI Asia, HQ, Latin America and York.

