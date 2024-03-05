Close Menu
The U.S.-Republic of Korea Consultation on the Special Measures Agreement

The U.S.-Republic of Korea Consultation on the Special Measures Agreement
Media Note
March 4, 2024
Since 1991, Special Measures Agreements have reflected our shared commitment to a stable stationing environment for U.S. forces in the Republic of Korea (ROK) and a robust combined defense posture. As an exceptional measure to Article 5 of the U.S.-ROK Status of Forces Agreement, the ROK has contributed to the stationing of U.S. forces by sharing the costs of labor, logistics, and construction.
Senior Advisor and U.S. Lead Negotiator for Security Agreements in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs Linda Specht will lead the U.S. delegation for the consultations, which will also include representatives from the Department of State and the Department of Defense. Representative for Defense Burden Sharing Lee Taewoo will lead the ROK delegation, which includes representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, and all relevant authorities.
Both delegations will endeavor to engage in productive consultations that strengthen the U.S.-ROK combined defense posture and further solidify our Alliance.
