Academy eNews: February 2024

February 2024

Introducing… the Authors at the Academy Series!

Innovations in AI and Higher Education, with Reid Hoffman and Nicholas B. Dirks (https://events.nyas.org/event/eab0e3c7-591f-4bcd-a568-cba3cc9c1ac9/summary?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=aied&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID)

For the first event in the series, join authors Reid Hoffman and Nicholas B. Dirks at the Academy in conversation about innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and in Higher Education.

In Hoffman’s new book, Impromptu: Amplifying Our Humanity Through AI, he collaborates with GPT-4, showcasing its capabilities, strengths, and limitations. Through this interactive exploration, readers witness a compelling vision of the future, where AI becomes not a threat but a transformative partner, unlocking the full potential of humanity.

In City of Intellect: Uses and Abuses of the University, Dirks wrestles with some of the most urgent questions with which educational leaders are presently having to engage: including topics such as free speech and campus safe spaces, the humanities’ contested future, the growing demand for technical knowledge, and the real cost and value of liberal arts learning.

In-person participants will receive a complimentary hard copy of both Impromptu and City of Intellect.

March 4, 2024 ​

Webinar: (1) Classical Thermodynamics and the Crisis in Cosmology & (2) Deepfake Technology and the Future of Public Trust in Video (https://www.nyas.org/events/2024/1-classical-thermodynamics-and-the-crisis-in-cosmology-2-deepfake-technology-and-the-future-of-public-trust-in-video/?mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID)

Starts March 7, 2024 ​

Leadership in STEM Series (https://events.nyas.org/event/29690b84-f61c-47db-bdc9-c58c956bfab7/summary?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=stemstories&mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID)

March 14, 2024​

Tata Series on AI & Society: A Fireside Chat with Yann LeCun (https://events.nyas.org/event/firesidechat/summary?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=firesidechat&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID)

March 26, 2024​

Science Unusual Japan’s Earthquake Preparedness Culture: How Science Helps Minimize Disaster (https://events.nyas.org/event/earthquakescience/summary?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=scienceunusual2324&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID)

March 27, 2024​

Innovations in AI and Higher Education, with Reid Hoffman and Nicholas B. Dirks (https://events.nyas.org/event/eab0e3c7-591f-4bcd-a568-cba3cc9c1ac9/summary?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=aied&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID)

April 17, 2024

Cancer Metabolism and Signaling in the Tumor Microenvironment (https://events.nyas.org/event/44e2c34f-b601-4f6d-a430-147e221a9c90/summary?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=cancermetabolism&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID)

May 1-2, 2024

The New Wave of AI in Healthcare 2024 (https://bit.nyas.org/427ber0?mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID)

May 20, 2024

Cancer and Aging – The Inflammaging Connection (https://bit.nyas.org/3HvUpNd?mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID)

May 21-23, 2024

Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy 2024 (https://events.nyas.org/event/89c9111c-0f44-4e8e-979c-e54f4fecfb41/summary?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=cancerio24&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID)

May 29-30, 2024

Vaccines for Respiratory Diseases (https://events.nyas.org/event/7fd3e7d5-8fc8-4e7a-92e0-3f7d29b4fbae?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=vaccines&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID)

June 6, 2024

The Chemical Biology Discussion Group End-of-Year Symposium (https://bit.nyas.org/3StxM2f?mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID)

June 17, 2024

Chemical Biology of Protein Homeostasis: From Fundamentals to Translational Breakthroughs (https://bit.nyas.org/492Ud3B?mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID)

Last day to secure early bird pricing!

Have you missed a recent live event? Register now to watch events on-demand. After registering, you can access the full event or key sessions of interest.

Pioneering Novel Drug Delivery Systems: The Dr. Paul Janssen Award Symposium (https://events.nyas.org/event/b7af297e-24a8-40f6-88a6-e01059f8574d/summary?utm_source=&utm_medium=&utm_campaign=dpja&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID)

Available on-demand until May 9, 2024

This half-day virtual symposium celebrated the 2023 Honoree, Dr. Robert Langer, and his pioneering work.

Transition to Research Independence: Funding and Grantsmanship (https://events.nyas.org/event/a39268f8-74c5-46b5-a81a-d6838e7f79b7/summary?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=funding&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID)

Available on-demand until May 13, 2024

Learn from Dr. Jaime Rubin, Vice Chair for Investigator Development at Columbia University, as she addresses relevant topics and skills required for successful funding and grantsmanship.

Available on-demand until June 8, 2024

Throughout the arc of history, humans have been fascinated with death, as well as mystical or peak experiences and other non-ordinary states of awareness. View this special event exploring consciousness on-demand.

International Science Reserve: Science Unusual (https://campaign.nyas.org/isrrecordings?utm_source=nyas&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=scienceunusual2324&utm_content=enews&mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID)

Science during a crisis should not be “science as usual.” The International Science Reserve (https://isr.nyas.org/?mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID) ‘s Science Unusual webinar series is free and open to the public. It features wide-ranging discussions around varied global crises and the role of scientific research and policy in preparation and response. All past webinars from this series are available to view on-demand.

The Future of Science (https://www.nyas.org/news-articles/academy-news/the-new-york-academy-of-sciences-hosts-open-house-to-inaugurate-its-new-headquarters/?mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID)

This panel discussion was hosted LIVE and in-person at the Academy’s new headquarters. Hear from Academy President & CEO, Nicholas Dirks, and panelists Darío Gil, PhD, Senior Vice President and Director of Research at IBM; Aida Habtezion, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Worldwide Medical & Safety at Pfizer; Subra Suresh, PhD, former Director of the National Science Foundation and former President of Carnegie Mellon.

Watch now (https://campaign.nyas.org/ondemand?mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID)

Academy President’s New Book Explores Contemporary Challenges in Higher Education (https://www.nyas.org/news-articles/academy-news/academy-president-s-new-book-explores-contemporary-challenges-in-higher-education/?mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID)

Nicholas B. Dirks (https://www.nyas.org/bios/nicholas-dirks/?mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID), President and CEO of The New York Academy of Sciences, reflects on the challenges he encountered and the lessons he learned during his long career in university leadership in newly published book, City of Intellect: The Uses and Abuses of the University (https://a.co/d/gCSGBKy?mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID) .

The Junior Academy Announced as Silver Anthem Award Winner (https://www.nyas.org/press-releases/the-junior-academy-of-the-new-york-academy-of-sciences-announced-as-silver-anthem-winner-in-education-or-literacy-platform-for-the-third-annual-anthem-awards/?mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID)

The Academy’s highly regarded virtual STEM program, the Junior Academy, was named a Silver Anthem Winner in Education or Literacy Platform in the third annual Anthem Awards.

Innovation Challenge in Rwanda on “Green Schools, Green Homes, Green Communities” (https://www.nyas.org/news-articles/academy-news/innovation-challenge-in-rwanda-on-green-schools-green-homes-green-communities/?mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID)

The Academy’s Green Schools, Green Homes, Green Communities Innovation Challenge in Rwanda was a great success, engaging the participation of 909 local secondary school students from across Kigali, working in 163 teams to create research-driven solutions to environmental problems faced in their community.

Celebrating Girls and Women in Science in NYC and Beyond (https://www.nyas.org/news-articles/academy-news/celebrating-girls-and-women-in-science-in-nyc-and-beyond/?mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID)

As the world celebrated the International Day of Women and Girls in Science on February 11, The New York Academy of Sciences was proud to reflect on its efforts to make the sciences more accessible for all.

STEM Stories:

Winning team: Cleaners of Warm Water: Air to Water to Healthcare (https://www.nyas.org/news-articles/academy-news/cleaners-of-warm-water-air-to-water-to-healthcare-team/?mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID)

Learn about the winning team of Junior Academy spring 2023 challenge, “Water Sustainability,” sponsored by the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences (IVA).

Winning team: The Adventures of the Nutritional Kingdom Project (https://www.nyas.org/news-articles/academy-news/the-adventures-of-the-nutritional-kingdom-project/?mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID)

Learn about the winning team of Junior Academy spring 2023 challenge, “Healthy Snacks,” supported by the Stevens Initiative.

Winning team: Family Farming: The Ultimate Planting Companion (https://www.nyas.org/news-articles/academy-news/family-farming-the-ultimate-planting-companion-team/?mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID)

Learn about the winning team of Junior Academy spring 2023 challenge, “Urban Gardens,” supported by the Stevens Initiative.

https://bit.nyas.org/3Gcl7KN?mc_cid=a30d74cd2c&mc_eid=UNIQID

