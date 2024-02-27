(AGENPARL) – lun 26 febbraio 2024 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at the Alliance for Afghan Women's Economic Resilience (AWER) Summit
02/26/2024 06:42 PM EST

Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at the Alliance for Afghan Women’s Economic Resilience (AWER) Summit

Notice to the Press

February 26, 2024

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver remarks at the AWER Summit on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. ET at the U.S. Department of State. The Summit will be co-hosted by the U.S. Department of State and Boston University.

The AWER Summit will convene the private sector, civil society, academia, and governments to share the newest AWER initiatives and engage stakeholders on how they can partner with the Alliance to advance shared objectives.

AWER is a public-private partnership between the Department of State and Boston University, launched by Secretary Blinken in 2022. It aims to catalyze innovative and scalable collaborations to support Afghan women and girls’ access to education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

The Secretary’s remarks will be open to the press and streamed live on www.state.gov [ https://www.state.gov/ ] and www.YouTube.com/statedept [ https://www.youtube.com/statedept ].

