[Tokyo Tech Press Release]A Novel Method for Easy and Quick Fabrication of Biomimetic Robots with Life-Like Movement

Immediate release: February 26, 2024
Headline:A Novel Method for Easy and Quick Fabrication of Biomimetic Robots
with Life-Like Movement
(Tokyo, February 26) Ultraviolet-laser processing is a promising technique
for developing intricate microstructures, enabling complex alignment of
muscle cells, required for building life-like biohybrid actuators, as shown
by Tokyo Tech researchers. Compared to traditional complex methods, this
innovative technique enables easy and quick fabrication of microstructures
with intricate patterns for achieving different muscle cell arrangements,
paving the way for biohybrid actuators capable of complex, flexible
movements.
Figure: https://tokyotech.box.com/s/hns003uba1eb7a5js8t4wmcq45bwaabc
For more information, please see the link below or contact us.
https://www.titech.ac.jp/english/news/2024/068558
