[Tokyo Tech Press Release]A Novel Method for Easy and Quick Fabrication of Biomimetic Robots with Life-Like Movement

(AGENPARL) – lun 26 febbraio 2024 Source: Tokyo Institute of Technology

Immediate release: February 26, 2024

Headline:A Novel Method for Easy and Quick Fabrication of Biomimetic Robots

with Life-Like Movement

(Tokyo, February 26) Ultraviolet-laser processing is a promising technique

for developing intricate microstructures, enabling complex alignment of

muscle cells, required for building life-like biohybrid actuators, as shown

by Tokyo Tech researchers. Compared to traditional complex methods, this

innovative technique enables easy and quick fabrication of microstructures

with intricate patterns for achieving different muscle cell arrangements,

paving the way for biohybrid actuators capable of complex, flexible

movements.

https://www.titech.ac.jp/english/news/2024/068558

