(AGENPARL) – dom 24 settembre 2023 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry to Deliver Remarks at Special Meeting on Climate and Ocean Resilience as part of the U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Summit [ https://www.state.gov/special-presidential-envoy-for-climate-kerry-to-deliver-remarks-at-special-meeting-on-climate-and-ocean-resilience-as-part-of-the-u-s-pacific-islands-forum-summit/ ] 09/24/2023 05:48 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will host Pacific Islands leaders for a Special Meeting on Climate and Ocean Resilience as part of the U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Summit at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, September 25, at the Department of State. He will deliver remarks outlining the United States’ elevated commitments to climate and ocean resilience priorities in the Pacific Islands.

Secretary Kerry will be joined by NOAA Administrator Dr. Richard W. Spinrad and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown, who will both also deliver remarks on climate and ocean priorities for the Pacific.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ https://www.facebook.com/statedept ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

________________________________________________________________________