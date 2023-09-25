Trending
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry to Deliver Remarks at Special Meeting on Climate and Ocean Resilience as part of the U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Summit

Office of the Spokesperson
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will host Pacific Islands leaders for a Special Meeting on Climate and Ocean Resilience as part of the U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Summit at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, September 25, at the Department of State. He will deliver remarks outlining the United States’ elevated commitments to climate and ocean resilience priorities in the Pacific Islands.
Secretary Kerry will be joined by NOAA Administrator Dr. Richard W. Spinrad and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown, who will both also deliver remarks on climate and ocean priorities for the Pacific.
