Reminder: Press Preview for Henry Taylor and Harry Smith 9/27

Please join us for a press preview for Henry Taylor: B Side and Fragments of a Faith Forgotten: The Art of Harry Smith at the Whitney on September 27

** PRESS PREVIEW

Henry Taylor B: Side and

Fragments of a Faith Forgotten: The Art of Harry Smith

Wednesday, September 27

10 am–1 pm

Whitney Museum of American Art

99 Gansevoort Street

REMARKS

Beginning at 10:30 am in the 3rd Floor Susan and John Hess Family Theater

Adam Weinberg, Alice Pratt Brown Director

Scott Rothkopf, Senior Deputy Director and Nancy and Steve Crown Family Chief Curator

Barbara Haskell, Curator

Elisabeth Sussman, Curator

Streaming is available! If you are not able to attend in-person, remarks from the curators will be streamed live via YouTube (https://whitney.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=387f59a72ae7b64ccae37d5c9&id=2f512f34f4&e=59415c6e7e) .

About the Exhibitions

Henry Taylor: B Side (https://whitney.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=387f59a72ae7b64ccae37d5c9&id=18fb421747&e=59415c6e7e) is the first major New York survey of leading contemporary artist Henry Taylor (b. 1958, based in Los Angeles). Through paintings, rarely seen drawings, sculpture, and a new installation conceived for the Whitney, this retrospective celebrates thirty years of Taylor’s unique aesthetic, social vision, and freewheeling experimentation. Taylor’s figurative work, populated by friends, relatives, strangers on the street, athletes, politicians, and entertainers, showcases an imagination that encompasses multiple worlds. Informed by experience and a wide range of art-historical influences, his work conveys fundamental empathy through close examination and sharp social criticism. Henry Taylor: B Side is the largest exhibition of Taylor’s work to date, with over 130 works from the late-1980s to the present.

Fragments of a Faith Forgotten: The Art of Harry Smith (https://whitney.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=387f59a72ae7b64ccae37d5c9&id=e927b512e2&e=59415c6e7e) is the first solo exhibition of artist, experimental filmmaker, radical nonconformist, and groundbreaking musicologist Harry Smith (1923–1991), whose compendium of song recordings, the Anthology of American Folk Music, laid the groundwork for the popularization of folk music in the 1960s. This major exhibition introduces Smith’s life and work within a museum setting for the first time through paintings, drawings, designs, films, and examples of Smith’s collections of objects ranging from string figures to paper airplanes. Designed in partnership with artist Carol Bove, Fragments of a Faith Forgotten brings to life the sights and sounds of Smith’s cosmological world, which transformed American art, music, and culture.

** PRESS CONTACT

For press materials and image requests, please contact:

Ashley Reese, Director of Communications

Whitney Museum of American Art

(212) 671-1846

Whitney Press Office

whitney.org/press

(212) 570-3633

** EXHIBITION SUPPORT

Henry Taylor: B Side is organized by The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles.

This exhibition is sponsored by

Generous support is provided by Judy Hart Angelo; the Barbara Haskell American Fellows Legacy Fund; Kevin and Rosemary McNeely, Manitou Fund; and the Whitney’s National Committee.

Major support is provided by The Keith Haring Foundation Exhibition Fund, Hauser & Wirth, and Sueyun and Gene Locks.

Significant support is provided by the Kapadia Equity Fund.

Additional support is provided by The Cowles Charitable Trust.

New York magazine is the exclusive media sponsor.

Generous support for Fragments of a Faith Forgotten: The Art of Harry Smith is provided by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

In New York, generous support is provided by Judy Hart Angelo, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation and the Whitney’s National Committee.

Significant support is provided by The June Leaf and Robert Frank Foundation.

Additional support is provided by The Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation and the Yurman Family Foundation.

** ABOUT THE WHITNEY

The Whitney Museum of American Art, founded in 1930 by the artist and philanthropist Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney (1875–1942), houses the foremost collection of American art from the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. Mrs. Whitney, an early and ardent supporter of modern American art, nurtured groundbreaking artists when audiences were still largely preoccupied with the Old Masters. From her vision arose the Whitney Museum of American Art, which has been championing the most innovative art of the United States for ninety years. The core of the Whitney’s mission is to collect, preserve, interpret, and exhibit American art of our time and serve a wide variety of audiences in celebration of the complexity and diversity of art and culture in the United States. Through this mission and a steadfast commitment to artists, the Whitney has long been a powerful force in support of modern and contemporary art and continues to help define what is innovative and influential in American art today.

Whitney Museum Land Acknowledgment

The Whitney is located in Lenapehoking, the ancestral homeland of the Lenape. The name Manhattan comes from their word Mannahatta, meaning “island of many hills.” The Museum’s current site is close to land that was a Lenape fishing and planting site called Sapponckanikan (“tobacco field”). The Whitney acknowledges the displacement of this region’s original inhabitants and the Lenape diaspora that exists today.

As a museum of American art in a city with vital and diverse communities of Indigenous people, the Whitney recognizes the historical exclusion of Indigenous artists from its collection and program. The Museum is committed to addressing these erasures and honoring the perspectives of Indigenous artists and communities as we work for a more equitable future. To read more about the Museum’s Land Acknowledgment, visit the Museum’s website (https://whitney.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=387f59a72ae7b64ccae37d5c9&id=792d08c0d3&e=59415c6e7e) .

** VISITOR INFORMATION

The Whitney Museum of American Art is located at 99 Gansevoort Street between Washington and West Streets, New York City. Public hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 10:30 am–6 pm; Friday, 10:30 am–10 pm; and Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 am–6 pm. Closed Tuesday. Visitors eighteen years and under and Whitney members: FREE. Admission is pay-what-you-wish on Fridays, 7–10 pm. COVID-19 vaccination and face coverings are not required but strongly recommended. We encourage all visitors to wear face coverings that cover the nose and mouth throughout their visit.

Whitney Museum of American Art

99 Gansevoort Street New York, NY 10014

** whitney.org (https://whitney.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=387f59a72ae7b64ccae37d5c9&id=22bf1046c6&e=59415c6e7e)

Image credit:

Left to right: Henry Taylor, the dress, ain’t me, 2011. Acrylic on canvas, 84 1/4 × 72 in. (214 × 182.9 cm). Private collection; courtesy Irena Hochman Fine Art Ltd. © Henry Taylor. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth. Photograph by Serge Hasenböhler; Harry Smith, Manteca [Jazz Painting], c. 1948–49. Lightbox projection from 35mm slide of lost original painting. Estate of Jordan Belson