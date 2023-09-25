Public Schedule – September 25, 2023

(AGENPARL) – lun 25 settembre 2023 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Office of the Spokesperson

* ***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***** *

*_SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN_*

*9:00 a.m. *Secretary Blinken delivers remarks at the 8th Annual CSIS Republic of Korea-United States Strategic Forum [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinken-to-deliver-remarks-at-the-8th-annual-csis-republic-of-korea-united-states-strategic-forum-2023/ ] in Washington, D.C.

*(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE FOR REGISTERED MEDIA)*

Secretary Blinken's remarks will be streamed live on the Department homepage and YouTube Channel.

*10:30 a.m. *Secretary Blinken attends President Biden’s meeting with Pacific Islands Forum leaders at the White House.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY THE WHITE HOUSE)*

*3:45 p.m.* Secretary Blinken participates in a joint statement signing ceremony with Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi at the Department of State.

*(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)** *

Secretary Blinken's remarks will be streamed live on the Department homepage and YouTube Channel.

*6:00 p.m.* Secretary Blinken participates in a joint statement signing ceremony with Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown at the Department of State.

*(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)*

Secretary Blinken's remarks will be streamed live on the Department homepage and YouTube Channel.

*6:45 p.m. *Secretary Blinken delivers remarks at a signing ceremony with Millennium Challenge Corporation CEO Alice Albright and iKiribati President Taneti Maamau at the Department of State.

*(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)*

Secretary Blinken's remarks will be streamed live on the Department homepage and YouTube Channel.

*7:00 p.m. *Secretary Blinken delivers remarks at a dinner for the second U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Summit, co-hosted by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, at the Department of State.

*(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE OF OPENING REMARKS)*

Secretary Blinken's remarks will be streamed live on the Department homepage and YouTube Channel.

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES RICHARD R. VERMA_*

Deputy Secretary Verma is on travel to South Carolina on September 25, 2023.

*_ACTING DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE VICTORIA J. NULAND_*

Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR ARMS CONTROL AND INTERNATIONAL SECURITY BONNIE D. JENKINS_*

*_UNDER SECRETARY _**_FOR _**_PUBLIC DIPLOMACY AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS ELIZABETH ALLEN_*__

*5:30 p.m. *Under Secretary Allen signs a Memorandum of Understanding between the U.S. Department of State and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria on countering foreign information manipulation, in Washington, D.C.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR INTERNATIONAL NARCOTICS AND LAW ENFORCEMENT AFFAIRS TODD D. ROBINSON_*__

Assistant Secretary Robinson is on travel to Colombia from September 24-28, 2023.

*_BRIEFING SCHEDULE_*

*1:15 p.m. *Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

*(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)*

The Department Press Briefing will be streamed live on the Department homepage and YouTube Channel.

