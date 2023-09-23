Under Secretary Elizabeth Allen Attends Signing of New Agreement to Increase Mongolian Participation in the Fulbright Program

(AGENPARL) – ven 22 settembre 2023 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

On September 21, the Government of Mongolia committed to increasing its annual contribution to the Fulbright Program. Mongolia signed a renewed agreement with the Institute of International Education (IIE), an implementing partner of the U.S. Department of State for the Fulbright Program. Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Liz Allen met with Mongolian Minister of Education and Science L. Enkh-Amgalan before the signing at the Permanent Mission of Mongolia to the United Nations in New York, NY. IIE Vice President Edward Monks signed the agreement on behalf of IIE.

Under the updated terms, Mongolia will double its yearly contribution to $1.2 million, which will increase the number of Mongolian Fulbright Foreign Students studying in the United States each year.

In her remarks at the signing, Under Secretary Allen emphasized the United States’ commitment to deepening partnership with Mongolia on education and continuing support for Mongolia’s democratic and economic development.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. Government’s flagship international academic exchange program that has provided more than 400,000 students, scholars, artists, and teachers the opportunity to study, teach, and conduct research both in the United States and abroad. The Fulbright Program in Mongolia began in 1993, and since 2010 the country has contributed $600,000 annually to fund Mongolian graduate students to attend U.S. universities on a yearly basis.

