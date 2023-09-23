Trending
sabato 23 Settembre 2023
Abbonati
Abbonati
Agenparl English

Under Secretary Elizabeth Allen Attends Signing of New Agreement to Increase Mongolian Participation in the Fulbright Program

By Nessun commento2 Mins Read

(AGENPARL) – ven 22 settembre 2023 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Under Secretary Elizabeth Allen Attends Signing of New Agreement to Increase Mongolian Participation in the Fulbright Program [ https://www.state.gov/under-secretary-elizabeth-allen-attends-signing-of-new-agreement-to-increase-mongolian-participation-in-the-fulbright-program/ ] 09/22/2023 06:02 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
On September 21, the Government of Mongolia committed to increasing its annual contribution to the Fulbright Program. Mongolia signed a renewed agreement with the Institute of International Education (IIE), an implementing partner of the U.S. Department of State for the Fulbright Program. Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Liz Allen met with Mongolian Minister of Education and Science L. Enkh-Amgalan before the signing at the Permanent Mission of Mongolia to the United Nations in New York, NY. IIE Vice President Edward Monks signed the agreement on behalf of IIE.
Under the updated terms, Mongolia will double its yearly contribution to $1.2 million, which will increase the number of Mongolian Fulbright Foreign Students studying in the United States each year.
In her remarks at the signing, Under Secretary Allen emphasized the United States’ commitment to deepening partnership with Mongolia on education and continuing support for Mongolia’s democratic and economic development.
The Fulbright Program is the U.S. Government’s flagship international academic exchange program that has provided more than 400,000 students, scholars, artists, and teachers the opportunity to study, teach, and conduct research both in the United States and abroad. The Fulbright Program in Mongolia began in 1993, and since 2010 the country has contributed $600,000 annually to fund Mongolian graduate students to attend U.S. universities on a yearly basis.
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ https://www.facebook.com/statedept ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]
________________________________________________________________________

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

CHI SIAMO

L’Agenzia di Stampa Parlamentare Agenparl è una delle voci storiche ed autorevoli dell’informazione italiana parlamentare ed è una delle principali news company italiane. Nel 1950 Francesco Lisi fondò la più antica Agenzia giornalistica parlamentare italiana, con il nome di S.P.E.; con l’ingresso nell’ASP (Associazione stampa parlamentare) nel 1953 ne mutò il nome in Agenparl.

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. Dal 2009 il Direttore è Luigi Camilloni che ha proseguito lungo la strada tracciata da Lisi e cioè quella che da sempre ha contraddistinto l’Agenzia, ossia l’imparzialità.

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e degli approfondimenti originali. Per noi di Agenparl, fare informazione significa mantenere un alto livello di esattezza, obiettività e imparzialità, attraverso un codice linguistico chiaro, ma soprattutto senza far ricorso a formule e luoghi comuni giornalistici.

CONTATTI

Per inviare i comunicati stampa:

redazione@agenparl.eu

 

Per informazioni:

marketing@agenparl.eu

 

Uff. (+39) 06 93 57 9408

Cell. (+39) 340 681 9270

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Whatsapp

SERVIZI

Agenparl dispone di contenuti, servizi e strumenti a cui si affidano Enti, Istituzioni ed Università, sviluppando una serie di soluzioni personalizzabili a seconda delle necessità dei clienti.

NOTIZIARIO

Per tutti i servizi scrivere a
marketing@agenparl.eu

©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl