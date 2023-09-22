Trending
Under Secretary Jenkins to Participate in the IAEA General Conference In Vienna, Austria, September 24-28

09/22/2023
Office of the Spokesperson
Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins will travel to Vienna, Austria on September 24-28 to attend the 67th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). She will accompany Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, head of the U.S. delegation, Christopher Hanson, Chair of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and Jill Hruby, Under Secretary for Nuclear Security of the U.S. Department of Energy and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration.
While in Vienna, the Under Secretary will attend bilateral meetings, side events, and outreach engagements on nuclear-related issues to emphasize U.S. commitment to nonproliferation and countering weapons of mass destruction terrorism, reiterate U.S. steadfast support of Ukraine, and promote civil-nuclear partnerships. The Under Secretary will also participate in a press event to reflect on the United States’ 70-year commitment to the peaceful uses of nuclear technology and will also meet with young professionals in nuclear energy.
The Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation’s Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Nonproliferation Policy Charlie Mahaffey will accompany Under Secretary Jenkins.
