Hearings – Online safety of vulnerable consumers (minors) – 29-06-2023 – Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES ven 16 giugno 2023

Making the online world a safe, positive and inclusive environment for children is a key IMCO priority. Children are accessing the internet from an increasingly younger age and across a wide range of devices, with or without adult supervision. This leaves them vulnerable to a number of risks, including exposure to illegal and harmful content, dark patterns, privacy infringements and commercial targeting. The hearing will bring this issue at the forefront of the discussions in Parliament.

Concepts such as, ‘safety-by-design’ and responsible use of data and platform liability are at the forefront of policy thinking for tech regulation. However, new and emerging technologies, such as augmented and extended reality, as well as artificial intelligence pose new challenges for the protection of vulnerable consumers online. In this regard, this hearing is particularly timely. Given the focus on liability and accountability issues of the tech industry, also in the context of the DSA, Members will discuss the extent to which these regulatory efforts are enough to ensure positive and age-appropriate experiences for young people online. The hearing is also an opportunity to explore what more needs to be done to embed considerations around online child protection in the design, development and deployment of digital products, services and platforms – even if their services are not primarily targeted at minors.

More information to follow. The hearing will be webstreamed.