(AGENPARL) – HEMPSTEAD (NEW YORK) gio 18 maggio 2023

Mario Naves, adjunct professor of fine arts, will participate in this year’s Open Studios event at The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural & Educational Center. The Open Studios weekend will feature five floors […]

The post NYC Open Studios Features Naves Art appeared first on News | Hofstra University, New York.

Fonte/Source: https://news.hofstra.edu/2023/05/18/nyc-open-studios-features-naves-art/