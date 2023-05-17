(AGENPARL) – mer 17 maggio 2023 Issued: May 17, 2023 (4:43pm EDT)

EPA ISSUES SAFE DRINKING WATER ACT ORDER TO CITY OF BALTIMORE

PHILADELPHIA (May 17, 2023) To protect Baltimore’s supply of safe, clean drinking water, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a unilateral administrative order (UAO) to the City of Baltimore. EPA ordered the City to comply with Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) safeguards designed to protect public health from illnesses linked to Cryptosporidium, Giardia and other bacteria from animal waste which can contaminate drinking water. EPA has been working closely with the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), and MDE supports this action.

EPA has cited the City of Baltimore for noncompliance with the Long-Term Enhanced Surface Water Treatment Rule, a Safe Drinking Water Act regulation designed to protect public drinking water supplies from threats posed by Cryptosporidium and other bacteria. According to EPA, the City has also not fully complied with a July 2010 consent order with EPA requiring Baltimore to cover and/or provide treatment for its uncovered finished water reservoirs by December 31, 2018. Two of the City’s finished water reservoirs – Druid Lake and Ashburton – remain uncovered and untreated.

EPA is in communication with the City of Baltimore on this matter and remains hopeful to reach an agreement to address concerns with compliance. However, EPA has determined that a unilateral order is appropriate at this time because of repeated delays by the City.

Among other actions, EPA’s order requires the City to:

– respond to EPA and MDE in writing within 7 days of the effective date of the order (May 15, 2023) outlining actions it has taken and will take to comply with the order,

– conduct monthly monitoring and sampling of the Druid Lake and Ashburton reservoirs, and

– submit monthly reports on the progress the City is making to install tanks to replace the two uncovered finished reservoirs.

The Safe Drinking Water Act is the principal federal law ensuring the quality of Americans’ drinking water supply. Under this statute, EPA sets standards for drinking water quality for public water systems and oversees the states, localities, and water suppliers who implement those standards. The law protects drinking water and its sources — rivers, lakes, reservoirs, springs, and ground water wells.

For more information about SDWA regulations
For a copy of the order

