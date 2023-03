Other events – IMCO mission to Helsinki and Tallinn – February 2023 – 20-02-2023 – Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES gio 23 marzo 2023

On 20-22 February 2023, an IMCO mission of four Members and the IMCO Chair travelled to Helsinki (Finland) and Tallinn (Estonia) to look into the circular economy and e-government initiatives in both countries.

This mission provided valuable insight in the context of IMCO’s ongoing work on e-government and digital public services (own-initiative report 2022/2036(INI)) and on legislative files related to consumers and the green transition. The mission report will be published on the IMCO webpage and presented in committee once available.

