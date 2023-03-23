Live
giovedì, 23 Mar 2023 17:40
Highlights – Votes during the committee meeting of 28 March – Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection

On 28 March, during its committee meeting, IMCO will vote on three draft reports, two draft opinions, and two pilot projects, which are part of the Budget 2024 procedure.

  • Draft own-initiative report on a standardisation strategy for the single market – Rapporteur, Mr Adam Bielan (ECR)
  • Draft report on empowering consumers for the green transition – Rapporteur, Ms Biljana Borzan (S&D)
  • Draft report on financial services contracts concluded at a distance – Rapporteur Ms Arba Kokalari (EPP)
  • Draft opinion on Defence Industry Reinforcement through Common Procurement Act – Rapporteur Mr Ivar Ijabs (Renew)
  • Draft opinion on a sustainable and circular textiles strategy – Rapporteur, Ms Anne-Sophie Pelletier (The Left)
  • Pilot project proposing a study on the economic impact of the destruction of unsold consumer products in the Union – Ms Dita Charanzová
  • Pilot project proposing support to handicraft products and craftsmen – Ms Maria Grapini (S&D)

Source : © European Union, 2023 – EP

Fonte/Source: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/committees/en/product/product-details/20230323CAN69292

