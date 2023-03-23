Highlights – Votes during the committee meeting of 28 March – Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES gio 23 marzo 2023
- Draft own-initiative report on a standardisation strategy for the single market – Rapporteur, Mr Adam Bielan (ECR)
- Draft report on empowering consumers for the green transition – Rapporteur, Ms Biljana Borzan (S&D)
- Draft report on financial services contracts concluded at a distance – Rapporteur Ms Arba Kokalari (EPP)
- Draft opinion on Defence Industry Reinforcement through Common Procurement Act – Rapporteur Mr Ivar Ijabs (Renew)
- Draft opinion on a sustainable and circular textiles strategy – Rapporteur, Ms Anne-Sophie Pelletier (The Left)
- Pilot project proposing a study on the economic impact of the destruction of unsold consumer products in the Union – Ms Dita Charanzová
- Pilot project proposing support to handicraft products and craftsmen – Ms Maria Grapini (S&D)
Voting lists
Vote results will be published here
