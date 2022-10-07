Jobs and Internship Opportunities – Data Analyst (Financial Management Directorate)

(AGENPARL) – ven 07 ottobre 2022 [Jobs & Internships: Library of Congress]

The Library of Congress is accepting applications for a Data Analyst, GS-13, until October 20, 2022.

This position serves as a Data Analyst located in the Financial Management Directorate (FMD) within the Library Collections and Services Group (LCSG) at the Library of Congress (Library) and reports to the Director of Financial Management. FMD provides oversight, stewardship, and risk management for all budgetary and financial management activities of LCSG to support the mission and priorities for the functions and business units that comprise LCSG. The position will provide focused analysis that is broad, ranging from designing, developing and utilizing financial data collection tools, gathering financial data from external sources, integrating and analyzing data; reporting trends, conclusions and potential impacts as the data relates to various programs within LCSG.