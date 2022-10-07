Live
venerdì, 07 Ott 2022 12:03
La tua pubblicità su Agenparl Abbonati
Abbonati
By

Europol – Just published – Joint Declaration of the European Police Chiefs

Agenparl English

(AGENPARL) – ven 07 ottobre 2022 [Europol]
Publications/Documents – Just published
[Joint Declaration of the European Police Chiefs](https://www.europol.europa.eu/publications-events/publications/joint-declaration-of-european-police-chiefs-ai-act?mtm_campaign=newsletter)
Published on: 07 Oct 2022
Joint Declaration of the European Police Chiefs as approved by the European Police Chiefs during their informal meeting in Berlin on 24 May 2022.
This email was sent to you on behalf of Europol.
The processing of data related to your newsletter subscription is held in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) 2018/1725 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 23 October 2018 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data by the Union institutions, bodies, offices and agencies and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Regulation (EC) No 45/2001 and Decision No 1247/2002/EC applicable to all administrative personal data held by Europol.

Share.

Agenparl

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. 

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e approfondimenti originali.

Contatti

Invia comunicati stampa a: redazione@agenparl.eu

Per info scrivi a:
info@agenparl.eu segreteria@agenparl.eu

Esprimi la tua opinione! Inviaci le tue riflessioni e commenti su WhatsApp al +39 340 681 9270 (RM, Italy)

Tel: +39 06 9357 9408 (RM, Italy)

Servizi

Tieniti informato

@tutti i diritti Agenparl

error: Riproduzione riservata