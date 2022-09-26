Special Representative Dorothy McAuliffe’s Travel to Miami, Florida to Attend the Smart City EXPO USA Event

(AGENPARL) – lun 26 settembre 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/26/2022

Office of the Spokesperson

Special Representative McAuliffe participated in a fireside chat entitled, “Public Private Partnerships to Build Inclusive 21st Century Cities,” alongside Mayors Tishaura Jones (St. Louis, MO) and Kate Gallego (Phoenix, AZ). Mayor Hardie Davis (Augusta, GA), who also served as Chairman of Smart City EXPO USA, moderated this chat.

Special Representative McAuliffe, alongside Assistant Secretary for Oceans and International and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina, and Director for Intergovernmental Affairs Daniel Ricchetti, also held productive meetings with Mayors Justin Bibb (Cleveland, OH), Tishaura Jones (St. Louis, MO), Frank Scott, Jr. (Little Rock, AR), Steven Reed (Montgomery, AL), and Michael Hancock (Denver, CO). The discussions included exploration of opportunities for public-private partnerships as well as the extension of invitations for the mayors to attend the upcoming 2023 Cities Summit of the Americas in Denver.

The trip was part of the Department’s continued effort to facilitate connections between the nation’s most innovative government, tech, equity, and infrastructure leaders who are redefining “smart” cities.

