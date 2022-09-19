Jobs and Internship Opportunities – Reference Librarian (History and Genealogy Section)

(AGENPARL) – lun 19 settembre 2022 [Jobs & Internships: Library of Congress]

The Library of Congress is accepting applications for a Reference Librarian, GS-09, until September 29, 2022.

This position is located in the History and Genealogy Section, Researcher & Reference Services Division, General and International Collections Directorate, Researcher and Collections Services.

The purpose of this position is to plan and administer general reference and research services to constituents including Congress, other government agencies, and special borrowers. To facilitate such research, the Section’s specialists recommend the acquisition of print, microform and computer file materials of research value to its constituents. The Section maintains reference and circulating collections for Congress, bearing responsibility for the development, bibliographic control, processing, and general custody of these collections. The work of the Division affects the development of Library programs and the policies, standards, and principles used by librarians in government, public and academic libraries throughout the United States. The incumbent exercises initiative, judgment, tact, and flexibility in meeting the reference requirements of constituents, is familiar with the rapidly growing and complex body of library and information science, and maintains a working knowledge of the operation and resources of the Division and the Library as a whole.