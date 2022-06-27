2022-70046 – ETF Marketing (Channel) – 12 Month Intern

(AGENPARL) – PARIS lun 27 giugno 2022

Entità : A proposito di Amundi

Amundi è il più grande asset manager in Europa per patrimonio gestito e tra i primi dieci1 a livello globale. Amundi gestisce, attraverso sei principali centri d’investimento2, asset per 1.476 miliardi3 di euro.

Amundi offre ai propri clienti in Europa, Asia-Pacifico, Medio Oriente, Nord e Sud America l’accesso a competenze distintive sui mercati finanziari, oltre ad una gamma completa di soluzioni d’investimento attive, passive ed in asset reali. I clienti hanno inoltre accesso a una gamma completa di servizi e strumenti. Società con sede legale a Parigi, Amundi è quotata in Borsa da novembre 2015.

Grazie alla ricerca distintiva e alle competenze di un team di quasi 4 500 professionisti ed esperti di mercato dislocati in 37 paesi, Amundi offre ai clienti privati, istituzionali e corporate strategie di investimento innovative e soluzioni personalizzate per bisogni, obiettivi di rendimento e profili di rischio.

1 Fonte: IPE “Top 400 Asset Managers” pubblicato nel giugno 2018, dati di AUM al 31 dicembre 2017

2 Centri d’investimento: Boston, Dublino, Londra, Milano, Parigi e Tokyo

3 Dati Amundi al 31 Marzo 2018

Funzione aziendale : Tipo di Funzione Crédit Agricole S.A./Asset Management

Contratto : Stage/Tirocinio

Descrizione dell’incarico :

Overall Purpose and Main Accountabilities:

This Intern role will be supporting the global marketing team of the ETF, Indexing and Smart Beta business line as it focuses on ambitious international growth. The role will report to the Head of Brand & Channel Marketing.

This function is responsible for the shaping and implementation of regional/local marketing strategies and the roll out of strategic marketing campaigns in countries across the entire Marketing spectrum.

This is a very versatile Internship providing exposure to the breadth of ETF marketing across various channels. It offers a great opportunity for a young graduate to get to grips with Marketing operations. The Channel Marketer Assistant will support Amundi ETF’s pan-European team with a specific focus on the UK.

Key objectives

Assist the Amundi ETF Channel Marketing team across Europe with a specific focus on the UK

Contribute to a wide array of Marketing activities including client event management, clients emails and automation, 360 campaigns including digital and marketing literature adaptation

Responsibilities will include:

Events

Assist Channel Marketers with event planning and logistics whether in the Digital or physical space

Contribute to planning and management of third party/sponsored events (speakers coordination, conception and set up of exhibition stands, promotional materials, social media, website updates)

Contribute to proprietary event management notably in the UK (venue sourcing, speaker coordination, content coordination, invite and registration process etc)

Content

Contribution to and adaptation of marketing materials (passporting checks, disclaimers, translations) for selected countries

Client communications

Assist Channel Marketers with the planning of email campaigns, conception of web user journeys and trigger campaigns using Marketo automation platform

Manage campaign design, smart lists and sends from Marketo including weekly newsletters and ad hoc client communications

Reporting & Analytics

Assist Channel Marketers with quarterly and ad hoc reporting analysis and identification of key learnings

Compliance responsibilities

Assist Channel marketers with completion of legal/compliance validation and logs when required.

Sede di lavoro : London

Livello minimo richiesto d’istruzione : Laurea triennale (3 anni)



