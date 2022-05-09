(AGENPARL) – lun 09 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

This year’s class of emerging leader mentees includes women from Bolivia, Colombia, Egypt, Ghana, Guatemala, India, Jordan, Serbia, South Africa, Tunisia, and Turkey. Throughout the mentorship program, they will strengthen their skills and networks to accelerate positive change in their communities. The program will close in New York with a Fortune Most Powerful Women dinner event.

Over 351 alumnae of the Fortune-U.S. Department of State Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership have worked with mentors from U.S. companies, such as, AIG, CVS Health, and Accenture. The program is a public-private partnership between the U.S. Department of State, Fortune’s Most Powerful Women, and Vital Voices Global Partnership.

