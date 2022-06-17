(AGENPARL) – ven 17 giugno 2022 [Image]

MEDIA RELEASE

Communications

Ref. DC 131(2022)

Week in brief 20-26 June 2022

PACE Summer session highlights: addresses by the President of the Hellenic Republic and the King of the Netherlands

Other topics to be debated include the humanitarian consequences of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, with a special focus on internal and external migration, and ensuring accountability for the downing of flight MH17. There will also be a joint debate on reported cases of political prisoners in the Russian Federation, and the need to restore human rights and the rule of law in the North Caucasus.

The parliamentarians will also discuss the control of online communication, how to prevent and combat antisemitism in Europe, and the fight of vaccine-preventable diseases through quality services and anti-vaccine myth-busting. There is a report on the role of political parties in fostering diversity and inclusion – which proposes they sign a new Charter for a non-racist society – and one on justice and security for women in peace reconciliation.

Finally, the Assembly will debate Malta’s honouring of its Council of Europe membership obligations and reviews its partnership for democracy with the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Modernising prison design and tools used by prison and probation services

21-22 June, Seville (Spain) – Directors of European prison and probations services from the 46 Council of Europe’s member states will meet to examine the way modern prison designs and the use of digital technology, including artificial intelligence, for working with offenders can better prepare them to reintegrate into society and reduce recidivism. Other issues on the agenda are new methods for staff selection and training, the specific needs of women in prison, and dealing with persons with mental health problems in prison and probation.

On 21 June the Council of Europe’s Annual Statistics on Persons under the Supervision of Probation Agencies (SPACE II) for 2021 will be published.

The survey contains data from 48 of the 52 probation agencies in Council of Europe’s member states on community sanctions and measures such as electronic monitoring, community service, home arrest, treatments, semi-liberty and conditional release. The director of the survey, Professor Marcelo Aebi (University of Lausanne, Switzerland) will present and discuss its conclusions with the conference participants in a workshop.

The conference will take place at the Barceló Sevilla Renacimiento Hotel and is open to the media. Requests for accreditation and interviews should be sent the press contact below.

And also…

The exhibition will be presented from 20 to 24 June in the lobby of the PACE hemicycle. The pop-up exhibition LISTEN underlines the necessity of having the voices of children affected by war heard. It presents personal belongings and stories of children from Ukraine, but also Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kosovo*, as well as experiences of child refugees from Afghanistan and Syria.

* All references to Kosovo shall be understood in full compliance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 (1999) and without prejudice to the status of Kosovo

Council of Europe’s representatives will place a particular focus on challenges in cybersecurity, regulatory needs concerning artificial intelligence and the spread of disinformation in the online environment in times of Covid-19 and geopolitical conflict.

21 June, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will notify in writing 12 judgments concerning Armenia, Austria, Russia and Türkiye.

The rapporteurs Gunn Marit Helgesen and Marc Cools will hold exchange of views with national, regional, and local authorities.

22-23 June, Tirana (International Hotel & Conference Centre) – A symposium bringing together some 100 participants to reflect on what is needed to support young people’s aspirations in youth research, youth policy and youth work in the realities changed by the Covid-19 pandemic will be held under the partnership between the European Commission and the Council of Europe in the field of youth.

Council of Europe Director Matjaz Gruden and European Commission Sophia Eriksson Waterschoot as well as the Mayor of Tirana will open the Symposium.

The event will start at 9.30 a.m. and will be open to the press.

23 June, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will notify in writing 74 judgments and/or decisions concerning Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Türkiye and the United Kingdom.

The event will bring together representatives from the CSiS partner countries, international experts and representatives in the field of good practice to present the project results, discuss implementation of child safeguarding policies and share the lessons learned.

High level representatives of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the EU Delegation to Türkiye, the President of the Union of Turkish Bar Associations, and the Head of the Council of Europe Programme Office in Türkiye will be among the participants.

24 June, Tirana – The high-level conference “Public Interest in Justice Administration and Independence of Magistrates” will be held at “Palace of Brigades”.

The conference will be addressed by Artur Metani, High Inspector of Justice of the Republic of Albania; Jutta Gützkow, Head of the Council of Europe Office in Tirana; Alexis Hupin, Chargé d’Affaires at the European Union Delegation to Albania.

The event will begin at 9 am and will be open to media. Simultaneous interpretation will be provided.

All times are CEST unless indicated otherwise.

Council of Europe, Media Assistance Unit

Council of Europe/Conseil de l’Europe, Avenue de l’Europe, Strasbourg, . 67000 France

🔊 Listen to this