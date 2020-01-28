28 Gennaio 2020
VICTORY

(AGENPARL) -New York City & Oxford, mar 28 gennaio 2020

Cover

Victory

The Triumph and Tragedy of Just War

Cian O’Driscoll

Author Information

Cian O’Driscoll, Senior Lecturer in Politics, University of Glasgow

Cian O’Driscoll is a Senior Lecturer in Politics at the University of Glasgow. Cian’s principal area of research is the intersection between normative IR Theory and the history of political thought, with a particular focus on the ethics of war. His work has been published in leading journals in the field. His first monograph, The Renegotiation of the Just War Tradition (Palgrave), was published in 2008. Cian was the Principal Investigator on the ESRC grant-funded research project, Moral Victories: Ethics, Exit Strategies, and the Ending of Wars. Cian has also co-edited several volumes, including Moral Victories: The Ethics of Winning Wars (Oxford University Press, 2017), Just War Thinkers (London: 2017), and Just War: Authority, Tradition, Practice (Georgetown University Press: 2013). Cian is an ISRF Fellow and the Chair of International Ethics section of the International Studies Association.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/victory-9780198832911?cc=us&lang=en

