Congratulations to my friend @LizShuler, who today is the first woman elected President of the @AFLCIO. Liz and I share a commitment to the power of unions, and look forward to continuing our work together to make sure all workers have a voice, good pay, and a safe workplace. https://t.co/y6DRpz74PoTwitter – Vice President Kamala Harris

🔊 Listen to this