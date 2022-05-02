(AGENPARL) – lun 02 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/02/2022 03:57 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will travel to Santiago, Chile, May 3-5 to meet with senior Chilean government officials. Under Secretary Zeya will underscore U.S. commitment to deepening cooperation with Chile on humane solutions to the hemisphere’s irregular migration crisis, advancing democracy and safeguarding human rights, as well as on shared security priorities in areas such as combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling. In addition, the Under Secretary will meet with implementing partners and civil society leaders working on migration and democracy issues. Senior Advisor for Civilian Security Enrique Roig, who is a longtime champion of human rights accountability in Latin America, will join the delegation.

Under Secretary Zeya will also tour the Museum of Memory and Human Rights to learn how Chile has confronted difficult periods of repression in its past and how it serves as an example for others in the region.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this