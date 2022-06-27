27.1 C
Rome
lunedì, Giugno 27, 2022
type here...
Twitter

U.S. Army Pacific-2022-06-27 00:43

By Redazione
0
1

Must read

Redazione

RT @USArmy: We’ve got the eye of the tiger! 🐅

#USArmy Soldiers train with Singapore Armed Forces during exercise #TigerBalm22, testing tac…
Twitter – U.S. Army Pacific

Previous articlePublic Schedule – June 27, 2022
Next articleRafael Correa-2022-06-27 00:44
- Advertisement -

Correlati

- Advertisement -

Ultimi articoli

©Agenparl 2022 | L'informazione indipendete By Gianluca Milozzi

Link Rapidi

Popular Category

Ultima Notizia