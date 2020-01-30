30 Gennaio 2020
TODAY IN HISTORY – JANUARY 30

(AGENPARL) – gio 30 gennaio 2020

Today in History – January 30 [ https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/january-30?loclr=eatod ]

On January 30, 1815, President James Madison approved an act of Congress appropriating $23,950 to purchase Thomas Jeffersons library of 6,487 volumes.
Continue reading.

Click here to search Today in History for other historic moments.

