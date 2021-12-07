(AGENPARL) – mar 07 dicembre 2021 [logoFullName]

The following Legislation affecting Title 30 – State Taxes was acted upon by the General Assembly on 12/6/2021:

[SB 143](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78743)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 30 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO INCOME TAX CREDITS.

This bill creates a nonrefundable individual income tax credit for qualified expenses incurred by a […More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78743)

History:

Dec 6, 2021 – Assigned to Finance Committee in SenateJun 22, 2021 – Reported Out of Committee (Health & Social Services) in Senate with 3 Favorable, 3 On Its MeritsMay 19, 2021 – Introduced and Assigned to Health & Social Services Committee in Senate

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78743

