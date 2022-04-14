(AGENPARL) – gio 14 aprile 2022 [logoFullName]

The following Legislation affecting Title 10 – Courts and Judicial Procedures was acted upon by the General Assembly on 4/13/2022:

[HB 244](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78879)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 10, TITLE 11, TITLE 21, AND TITLE 29 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO FINES, FEES, COSTS, ASSESSMENTS, AND RESTITUTION.

Recognizing the negative impact of criminal justice imposed financial obligations on defendants has […More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78879)

History:

Apr 13, 2022 – Reported Out of Committee (Appropriations) in House with 2 Favorable, 3 On Its MeritsJun 23, 2021 – Amendment HA 1 to HB 244 – Introduced and Placed With BillJun 17, 2021 – Assigned to Appropriations Committee in HouseJun 15, 2021 – Reported Out of Committee (Judiciary) in House with 8 On Its MeritsJun 10, 2021 – Introduced and Assigned to Judiciary Committee in House

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78879

[HB 274](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79058)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 10 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO CHANGE OF NAME.

This Act repeals the requirement that individuals seeking to change their name publish notice of the[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79058)

History:

Apr 13, 2022 – Passed By Senate. Votes: 20 YES 1 ABSENTMar 17, 2022 – Reported Out of Committee (Judiciary) in Senate with 3 Favorable, 2 On Its MeritsJan 27, 2022 – Assigned to Judiciary Committee in SenateJan 27, 2022 – Passed By House. Votes: 39 YES 2 ABSENTJan 12, 2022 – Reported Out of Committee (Judiciary) in House with 2 Favorable, 5 On Its MeritsJan 6, 2022 – Introduced and Assigned to Judiciary Committee in House

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79058

[HB 379](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/109359)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 10 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO THE JUVENILE OFFENDER CIVIL CITATION PROGRAM AND EXPUNGEMENT OF A JUVENILEâS RECORD.

This Act Amends Title 10 of the Delaware Code by allowing automatic Expungement for Juveniles who ch[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/109359)

History:

Apr 13, 2022 – Introduced and Assigned to Judiciary Committee in House

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/109359

