Tickets available for Insolvency Live! 2022

Tickets available to attend Insolvency Live! 2022

Register your place to attend Insolvency Live! 2022. The event is taking place in Westminster on Tuesday 5 July and will include presentations, workshops and a question and answer panel.

There is no charge for this event.

Main Room Itinerary

10:00 Welcome and Scene Setting

10:10 Dr John Tribe Senior Lecturer in Law University of Liverpool:The Cost of Living through the Lens of Eternal Recurrence: Drivers, Effects, and the Personal Insolvency Framework

John will examine the drivers that are directly affecting the cost of living comparing these with previous significant periods of economic uncertainty. He will also use this to argue how the personal insolvency framework has helped individuals historically and the possible pressures it may face in the current economic climate.

10:40 Break

11:00 Dean Beale Insolvency Service CEO: CEO’s Outlook

11:35 Break out session 1: Insolvencies in the Energy Sector

An overview of energy sector insolvencies from our colleagues at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

12:20 Lunch

13:00 Break out session 2: Official Receiver Services – Delivering on our purpose

The team will provide real everyday examples of how we are expertly handling personal and corporate insolvencies to deliver optimum outcomes for our customers.

13:45 Break

14:15 Insolvency Trends

An overview of the latest trends in corporate and personal insolvency, and a look behind the headline numbers.

14:45 Executive Leadership Team Q&A

An opportunity to put forward your questions to our Chief Executive and his executive team on the Insolvency Service and the wider Insolvency regime.

15:15 Close by Dean Beale CEO

Breakout room itinerary

11:35-12:20 Breakout session 1: Using insight to improve our customer experience

The customer insight team will talk about how they gather insight from our customers, and how this is used to make changes to improve customer experience.

13:00 -13:45 Breakout session 2: Director Education Project

The team will demonstrate how we’re working across government to develop education and guidance materials for directors to help them better understand their duties as directors and prevent avoidable insolvencies.

