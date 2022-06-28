28.7 C
Thrilling return to Mallorca for Porsche-loving golfers

(AGENPARL) – STUTTGART mar 28 giugno 2022 The seventh holding of the Porsche Golf Cup World Final in Mallorca will go down as a special one in the history of the exclusive customer tournament series. After a two-year break, the event returned for a thrilling double header, with the 2020 and 2022 World Finals staged one after the other on the spectacular Club de Golf Alcanada and Canyamel Golf courses in summery conditions.

Fonte/Source: https://newsroom.porsche.com/en/2022/sports-society/porsche-golf-cup-world-final-2020-2022-mallorca-28893.html

