Thousands of new dateless registrations available soon

Thousands of new dateless registrations will be available to purchase direct from our website at 10:00am on Tuesday August 17th. In the meantime, you can view all of the registrations using the below link.

Dateless registrations have no age restrictions, so can be assigned to any age vehicle. Each registration has a fixed price which includes VAT and the assignment fee. Prices will start from £250.

