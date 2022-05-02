(AGENPARL) – lun 02 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/02/2022 03:52 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Today, the United States and Armenia signed a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation (NCMOU), enabling us to deepen our strategic cooperation following on the gains made in connection with the U.S.-Armenia Strategic Dialogue. This MOU improves our cooperation on energy security and strengthens our diplomatic and economic relationship.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed for the United States, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan signed for Armenia.

The United States and Armenia maintain long-standing cooperation across the breadth of our relationship, including in the fields of security, energy, commerce, and nonproliferation. Deepening our cooperation in civil nuclear energy, science, and technology will strengthen our strategic bilateral relationship, and have wide-ranging, positive impacts on how we work together.

Nuclear Cooperation MOUs are diplomatic mechanisms that strengthen and expand strategic ties between the United States and a partner country by providing a framework for cooperation and a mutually aligned approach to nonproliferation on civil nuclear issues and for engagement between experts from government, industry, national laboratories, and academic institutions.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this