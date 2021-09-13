(AGENPARL) – lun 13 settembre 2021 2021 Arctic Circle Assembly
THE PROGRAM
OF THE OCTOBER ASSEMBLY!
The 2021 Arctic Circle Assembly is only four weeks away. With 100+ Sessions and over 400 speakers.
Due to Covid progress in Iceland
the Health Authorities have now allowed
a full scale in-person Assembly!
Register today and book your flights and accommodation in time. Hotels can be booked at the end of the registration
Copyright © 2021 Arctic Circle, All rights reserved.
Thank you for your interest in the Arctic Circle.