24.1 C
Rome
lunedì, Giugno 13, 2022
type here...
Twitter

The New York Times-2022-06-13 02:53

By Redazione
0
26

Must read

Redazione

Joaquina Kalukango, who plays a resilient Civil War-era bar owner in “Paradise Square,” just won her first Tony for best leading actress in a musical. #TonyAwards https://t.co/y60b9VDy0e https://t.co/aWF34sGoMb
Twitter – The New York Times

Previous articleAPOCTOZ-2022-06-13 02:53
Next article7th Fleet-2022-06-13 02:56
- Advertisement -

Correlati

- Advertisement -

Ultimi articoli

©Agenparl 2022 | L'informazione indipendete By Gianluca Milozzi

Link Rapidi

Popular Category

Ultima Notizia