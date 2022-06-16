Twitter The Lincoln Project-2022-06-16 17:48 By Redazione 16 Giugno 2022 0 24 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read Newsletter Eventi – 16/06/2022 16 Giugno 2022 Newsletter Bandi e gare d’appalto – 16/06/2022 16 Giugno 2022 Under Secretary Jose W. Fernandez-2022-06-16 18:08 16 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-16 18:07 16 Giugno 2022 Redazione “It is unambiguous that the Vice President does not have the authority to reject electors.” -Fmr. VP Counsel Greg Jacob #January6thHearingsTwitter – The Lincoln Project 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleScuola Civica di Musica di Cagliari: aperte le iscrizioni 2022-2023 agli allievi frequentanti – Comunicato stampaNext articleVice President Kamala Harris-2022-06-16 17:49 - Advertisement - Correlati Under Secretary Jose W. Fernandez-2022-06-16 18:08 16 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-16 18:07 16 Giugno 2022 Cancillería Venezuela 🇻🇪-2022-06-16 18:07 16 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli Newsletter Eventi – 16/06/2022 16 Giugno 2022 Newsletter Bandi e gare d’appalto – 16/06/2022 16 Giugno 2022 Under Secretary Jose W. Fernandez-2022-06-16 18:08 16 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-16 18:07 16 Giugno 2022 Cancillería Venezuela 🇻🇪-2022-06-16 18:07 16 Giugno 2022