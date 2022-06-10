25.8 C
The Lincoln Project-2022-06-10 00:29

By Redazione
Redazione

“Just say the election was corrupt, and leave the rest to me and the Republican Congressmen.” –Former President Trump, laying the groundwork for #TheBigLie
Twitter – The Lincoln Project

