Twitter The Lincoln Project-2022-06-10 00:29

By Redazione
10 Giugno 2022

"Just say the election was corrupt, and leave the rest to me and the Republican Congressmen." –Former President Trump, laying the groundwork for #TheBigLie

Twitter – The Lincoln Project