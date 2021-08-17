(AGENPARL) – mar 17 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/17/2021 12:01 AM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of The Gabonese Republic on the 61st anniversary of your independence.

The United States congratulates Gabon on its recent election to the United Nations Security Council, which recognizes your role as a regional leader that promotes peace. We also commend Gabon for its role in COP26 and its leadership in combatting climate change in the Congo Basin as a protector of the environment and net carbon dioxide absorber. We further recognize your efforts to promote maritime security, and to disrupt the illegal wildlife and timber trade.

We look forward to future opportunities to further our diplomatic relationship and wish Gabon continued success and prosperity.

