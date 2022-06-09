27.9 C
Rome
venerdì, Giugno 10, 2022
type here...
Twitter

Ted Cruz-2022-06-09 22:48

By Redazione
0
1

Must read

Redazione

RT @asholiver: .@tedcruz on tonight’s hearing: “Democrats have hired a Hollywood producer to put on a campaign ad.” https://t.co/PePrkhUxe5
Twitter – Ted Cruz

Previous articleNewsmax-2022-06-09 22:43
- Advertisement -

Correlati

- Advertisement -

Ultimi articoli

©Agenparl 2022 | L'informazione indipendete By Gianluca Milozzi

Link Rapidi

Popular Category

Ultima Notizia