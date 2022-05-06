(AGENPARL) – ven 06 maggio 2022 Just 10 days to go!

2022 ASSEMBLY SESSIONS

Governments, universities, research institutions, organizations, associations, companies and other partners are invited to submit proposals for Sessions at the 2022 Arctic Circle Assembly.

Arctic Circle provides an open, democratic platform for discussion and cooperation on Arctic Affairs.

May 15th, 2022

Participation will be granted based on Session topic, area of focus, goals, and room availability at Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre

Attended by more than 2000 participants from over 60 countries, the Assembly is the largest international gathering on the Arctic.

Every year, participants can attend over 150 Sessions, receptions, art exhibitions, film screenings and more with various networking opportunities provided throughout the Assembly days.

