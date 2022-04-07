(AGENPARL) – gio 07 aprile 2022 Having issues? [View the online version](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz624e3ee8610cd816Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)
[Reserve Bank of Australia](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz624e3ee86b4f7611Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)
Retail Payments
7 April 2022
The Reserve Bank of Australia has issued Retail Payments statistics for February 2022.
[See the latest Retail Payments statistics](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz624e3ee86df6e169Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)
Communications Division
