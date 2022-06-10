26.6 C
Rome
sabato, Giugno 11, 2022
Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein’s Travel to Lebanon

(AGENPARL) – ven 10 giugno 2022
06/10/2022 07:15 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein will travel to Lebanon June 13-14 to discuss sustainable solutions to Lebanon’s energy crisis. During his visit, Mr. Hochstein will underscore the Biden Administration’s hope that Lebanon and Israel can reach a decision on the delimitation of the maritime boundary. The Administration welcomes the consultative and open spirit of the parties to reach a final decision, which has the potential to yield greater stability, security, and prosperity for both Lebanon and Israel, as well as for the region.
