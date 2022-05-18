(AGENPARL) – mer 18 maggio 2022 Countdown to the 2022 Investment Summit: 39 Days To Go! []

Notable speakers presenting at the conference include Cabinet members, U.S. governors, thought leaders and C-suite executives from U.S. and global companies.

U.S. Cabinet Members joining Secretary Raimondo include, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.

U.S. Governors confirmed to attend are Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, and Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi, among others.

Confirmed C-Suite Company Executive speakers include:

– Norsk Hydro CEO & President Hilde Merete Aasheim

– Siemens Energy AG President and CEO Dr. Christian Bruch

– Softbank International CEO Michel Combes

– Aurubis CEO Roland Harings

– VinFast Global CEO and Vingroup Vice Chairwoman Madame Le Thi Thu Thuy

– The Manufacturing Institute President Carolyn Lee

– Bombardier President and CEO Éric Martel

– SK Group Vice Chairman Jeong Joon Yu

Press Registration for the 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit, June 26-29, to be held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland is Now Open!

This is the first in-person Investment Summit since 2019, and U.S. Secretary Gina M. Raimondo will be joined by several cabinet members, governors, top CEOs and small business leaders seeking to attract global companies to invest in the U.S. workforce and economy.

Discover Southwest Illinois!

Discover: Southwest Illinois

Location: Southwest Illinois

Dates: June 23-24, 2022

Hosted by The Southwest Illinois Trade and Investment Council

Discover: Southwest Illinois SelectUSA Spinoff Event

Industries: Distribution and Logistics, Information and Communication Technology.

Deadline to Register: May 27, 2022

2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit Spinoff Events

Connect your company to some of the most promising business opportunities in the United States. Make the most of your attendance at the SelectUSA 2022 Investment Summit. Participate in a Spinoff event to connect your company with state and local government officials, business leaders, and local experts to find your next investment location.

Business Investors – International or U.S. Headquarters, Trade, Industry, or Business Association, Foreign Government Officials, and SelectUSA Tech participants are eligible to apply to attend a Spinoff event before or after the 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit. Locate the Spinoff event that is right for you!

[ROAD to the SUMMIT Video Series Featuring: Wisconsin!]

[The 2022 Investment Summit is LESS THAN 6 WEEKS AWAY!]

Join us in-person June 26-29, 2022 as we return to the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland!

– Explore interactive exhibitor showcases featuring EDOs, service providers, industry experts, and international tech startups.

– Network with 50+ states and territories, companies from 80+ markets, speakers, government officials and more; set up one-on-one or group meetings and make your investment deals happen.

– Learn from policy and industry experts in 100+ sessions providing you with actionable information on everything from developing a workforce to understanding incentives.

– Meet and form valuable partnerships with industry partners from across the United States.

Please note: The Department of Commerce will continue to evaluate and expand our health safety protocols as medical recommendations evolve, and will actively update our attendees leading up to the event. We want to ensure SelectUSA continues to promote FDI in the safest manner possible. Therefore, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test will be required to attend. We will follow state and local guidelines and recommendations by the CDC in regards to masks which are currently required in all spaces.

ATTN: First-Time EDO Exhibitors!

Did you know? First-Time EDO Exhibitors attending the 2022 Investment Summit can take advantage of the discounted exhibitor price. Don’t miss the opportunity to exhibit in person and showcase your location! EDOs in tribal, rural, and underserved communities are strongly encouraged to apply.

First-time exhibitor booths will be outfitted with:

– Two exhibitor passes;

– One month of access to Networking app to support virtual and in-person networking meetings with foreign business investors; and

– A virtual booth!

