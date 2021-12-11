(AGENPARL) – sab 11 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/11/2021 11:52 AM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa on the sidelines of the G7 Summit of Foreign and Development Ministers in Liverpool to reaffirm the vital importance of the U.S.-Japan Alliance to promoting peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. They discussed a range of regional and global priorities, including the importance of ASEAN centrality in addressing them. Secretary Blinken also conveyed the value of U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea cooperation for maintaining a free, open, interconnected, prosperous, resilient, and secure Indo-Pacific region.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this