Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani about regional security issues, Qatar’s recent pledge of assistance to Lebanon, and support for the Afghanistan peace negotiations. The Secretary highlighted the importance of the strong partnership with Qatar and thanked the Foreign Minister for Qatar’s role in advancing peace and security in the region.

