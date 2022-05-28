(AGENPARL) – sab 28 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/28/2022 06:00 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry today regarding the situation in Yemen and the importance of flights between Sana’a and Cairo. The Secretary thanked the Government of Egypt for approving these flights and expressed his hope that the first flight will occur in the coming days to allow Yemenis to seek medical care and join loved ones from across the diverse Yemeni diaspora community in Egypt. The Secretary and Foreign Minister Shoukry also discussed strengthening the bilateral relationship, and cooperation on regional issues as well as the severe impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine on global food security.

